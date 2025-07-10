This bespoke structure is a sleek, contemporary design, thoughtfully softened into the garden with natural materials. Photography by French + Tye The Pool House features Yakisugi Cladding (a charred timber), sedum roof, and large bifold doors which open out to views over the increasingly popular natural swimming pool. Photography by French + Tye The architectural birch plywood give a warm, Scandinavian feel to the interior living space. Photography by French + Tye

Okopod presents The Oxfordshire Pond House, a refined example of modern architecture rooted in simplicity and sustainability.

This dream garden room ticks all the boxes with space for a living area, WFH office, bathroom, and integrated storage.” — Sarah Wilson - Livingetc

OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Okopod presents The Oxfordshire Pond House , a refined example of modern architecture rooted in simplicity and sustainability. This bespoke structure is a sleek, contemporary design, thoughtfully softened into the garden with natural materials.Designed to complement the clean lines and generous glazing of the family home; the Pool House features Yakisugi Cladding (a charred timber), sedum roof, and large bifold doors which open out to views over the increasingly popular natural swimming pool, a growing trend in sustainable landscaping. Discrete, practical details such as the ceiling mounted infrared heater, show the attention and care for detail in the project.Creating a slice of luxury for the family, the multi-functional space includes a living area, work-from-home office, bathroom, and integrated storage. Inside, birch plywood walls and ceilings, a signature Okopod finish, bring warmth and a timeless, Scandinavian-inspired aesthetic.Every detail has been considered with sustainability and durability in mind. The Pool House is built on Okopod’s zero-concrete, raft foundation system , which enables rapid installation while minimising environmental impact. Their off-site, factory-built construction ensures precise quality and significantly reduces on-site time, leading to minimal disruption for the client. Okopod’s construction process also applies the principles of lean manufacturing, drawing inspiration from the Toyota Production System (TPS) to eliminate inefficiencies and deliver exceptional build precision.The Oxfordshire Pond House is a true showcase of Okopod’s philosophy: modern living, designed with care and where less is always more.

