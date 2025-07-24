Big Group appoints new CEO and MD as independent agency evolves

left to right, Martin Kelly Group CEO & Justin Bulley Big Group Managing Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Group , the employee-owned collective of independent creative marketing agencies with offices in London, Amsterdam, Bath, and Dubai, has appointed Martin Kelly as Group CEO and Justin Bulley as Managing Director of its London office, effective 1 July 2025.The appointments come as the agency continues to evolve its leadership while staying true to its founding values. Big Group is united by a shared belief: brands grow when imagination, intelligence and innovation work together.Justin Bulley will lead London’s day-to-day operations as Managing Director, implementing a bold new vision for the organisation. Martin Kelly, as Group CEO, will be responsible for driving efficiencies and collaboration across the group’s three-country footprint.Its very pleasing to appoint two highly experienced and knowledgable colleagues to these executive positions and it will be a privilege working with them to further our ambitions both in the UK and abroad” said founder and executive chairman Nick Scott“I'm thrilled to be taking on the role of Managing Director at Big Group, a company I've been fortunate to help shape from the inside,” said new MD Justin Bulley. “This next phase, working alongside our Group CEO Martin Kelly and with the continued support of our founders and senior leadership team, is filled with promise and positivity."“I'm humbled and excited to step into the role of Group CEO at Big Group," said Martin Kelly. “Over the past 10+ years, I've seen this agency grow in scale, purpose and spirit and I'm honoured to continue building on that foundation."From its origins in 1991 as an ambitious start-up to today’s 170-strong team across four offices, Big Group has grown over more than 30 years while staying true to its independent spirit, collaborative culture and focus on delivering excellence. In 2024, the agency was named one of the UK’s Top 10 ‘Best Marketing & Media Agencies to Work For’.Independent by nature, unstoppable together.

