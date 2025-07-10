Deputy Minister David Mahlobo: Water and Sanitation Dept Budget Vote 2025/26

Budget and policy statement on Department of Water and Sanitation, Vote 41 by Hon David Mahlobo, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Good Hope Chamber, Cape Town

Honourable Speaker. Honourable Deputy Speaker.

His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

His Excellency, the Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

Hon Minister Cde. Pemmy Majodina and Cabinet Ministers.

Hon. Dep Minister Sello Seithlolo and Deputy Ministers.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee of Water and Sanitation. Honourable Members of Parliament.

Director-General Dr. Sean Philips and Senior Managers of the Department of Water and Sanitation.

Leadership of our Entities: Chairpersons, Members of the Boards, CEOs, and Senior Executives.

Leadership of various stakeholders in the sector and civil society.

1. Introduction

1.1. The world is facing a number of crises simultaneously, each threatening our collective existence. The global economy over the last few years has been struggling to recover due to COVID-19 and security challenges. We have witnessed the rise of unilateralism and protectionism that has significantly impacted on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – our shared developmental perspective. The UN data of 2022 indicates that only 17% of the SDGs are on track, and one-third are either stalled or regressed.

1.2. It is estimated that about 2.2bn people have no access to safely managed drinking water; 3.6bn with no sanitation, and 2.2bn lacking in hygiene. The UN further reports that about 2.4bn people live in water-stressed countries.

1.3. South Africa is of the firm belief that we need to strengthen and defend multilateralism, strive for reforms of the global governance architecture to promote inclusivity and responsiveness to the current global challenges of inequality, poverty, security, economy, and climate change.

1.4. To achieve the SDGs and UN Paris Climate Change commitments, we need united action, avoid fragmentation, undertake deep reforms, avoid top-down approaches, mobilise experts everywhere, and build partnerships for a resilient and sustainable shared future.

1.5. There is a need to upscale investments to bridge the financing gap worth trillions of dollars (USD 7trn) globally and in our continent (the gap is about USD 30bn per annum for water and sanitation).

1.6. These changes won’t happen overnight and will require us to increase our efforts six times for water and five times for sanitation.

1.7. South Africa is amongst the top 25 of the world’s most water-stressed countries. Our country is situated in a region that is predominantly semi-arid with an average rainfall of about 450 mm per annum (mm/a), which is well below the world average of about 860 mm/a, while evaporation is comparatively high.

1.8. The water and sanitation sector are experiencing serious challenges. These challenges vary from lack and adequacy of water supply, physical water losses (water leaks), spillage of sewer in streets and our natural resources. This comes because of poor governance, ineffective and inefficient management of infrastructure (lack of O&M; high financial losses, high cost of inefficiencies including non-payment for services provided). Other external factors that contribute towards these challenges include the weakened economy, national power interruptions, high unemployment, and poverty, all of which hinder progress. In the midst of this, South Africa is one of the highest consumers of water at at least 218 l/c/day compared to the world average of 174 l/c/day and NRW of 45%.

1.9. Our country is water scarce and receives less rainfall compared to the global average, but our water availability is balanced, with some deficits in some of the water management areas facing extreme shortages due to uneven distribution. Our water demands have increased exponentially over the last three decades due to population growth, economic growth, demands from various industries, increased pollution, and climate variability.

1.10. Over the last thirty-one years of freedom and democracy, we have made significant strides with respect to access to water and sanitation, as per Stats SA data 2022, including its benefits.

1.11. Out of 144 municipalities that are water services authorities, 105 are unable to discharge their constitutional and legislative mandate as per the DWS Drop reports, AGSA, COGTA, NT, and experts’ reports. These municipalities are faced with a plethora of challenges like governance instability, corruption and malfeasance, aging infrastructure, water leaks and losses, and financial and operational inefficiencies.

2. Reform of municipal water and sanitation services

2.1. The resolutions of the Indaba affirmed the reforms of municipal water services currently underway through the Water Services Amendment Bill and National Treasury’s Reform of Metropolitan Trading Services Programme.

2.2. Water reforms are also prioritized in the second phase of Operation Vulindlela, which was recently approved by Cabinet.

2.3. All of these reform initiatives involve ensuring the proper separation of the Water Services Authority (WSA) and Water Services Provider (WSP) functions in municipalities; ringfencing of municipal revenues from the sale of water for the water function; and ringfencing of all management functions related to the delivery of water and sanitation services, with single-point accountability for the Water Services Provider.

2.4. The Water Services Amendment Bill is currently in the Cluster system for processing for submission to Cabinet, whereafter it will be submitted to Parliament by June 2025.

2.5. The President stated in his State of the Nation Address that, “Through the Water Services Amendment Bill, we will introduce a licensing system for water service providers and, [as a last resort] remove licenses where providers do not meet the standards for quality drinking water.”

2.6. As part of the reforms, the President indicated in his State of the Nation Address that “Starting this year, we will work with our municipalities to establish professionally managed, ring-fenced utilities for water and electricity services to ensure that there is adequate investment and maintenance.”

2.7. While the reforms in the municipal water and sanitation sector are aimed at turning around the sector in the medium-term, the sector is not waiting for the legal amendments to be passed by Parliament – the Water and Sanitation Indaba agreed that key reforms such as ringfencing of water revenues and water services management functions, as well as considering the appointment of alternative water services providers, should proceed immediately.

2.8. For example, Rand Water and Emfuleni Local Municipality have agreed to establish a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to be the Water Services Provider in Emfuleni. The approval of the Minister of Finance has been obtained as required by the PFMA and MFMA, a detailed business case has been developed, and the SPV should be established during this financial year.

2.9. In addition, the Councils of most metropolitan municipalities have already approved water and sanitation turnaround plans, which include the establishment of the ring-fenced entities for water services mentioned by the President. In some cases, these entities will be external entities such as Johannesburg Water and the Emfuleni SPV, and in other cases, metropolitan municipalities may opt for ring-fenced internal Water Services Providers.

3. Deepening water sector reforms to advance water security and reliability of water and sanitation provision for all

Easing water use licencing to unlock economic growth

3.1. Over the past few years, the Department has made good progress in implementing the water sector reforms that were part of the first phase of Operation Vulindlela.

3.2. The large backlog of applications for water use licenses was removed, and more than 70% of water use licenses are now being processed within 90 days, compared to 35% in the 2022/23 financial year. The Department’s target in this regard is 80% to be processed within 90 days for the current financial year, and the target will increase to 90% in future financial years.

Building and establishment of water resource institutions for water resource planning, financing, development, protection, and management

3.3. As indicated in SONA by the President, the National Water Resource Infrastructure Agency is being established to enable more financing to be raised for national water resource infrastructure. The Act was passed by Parliament last year and was promulgated in September 2024. Following promulgation, the National Treasury raised a concern regarding section 3(2) of the Act, which relates to the listing of the Agency in Schedule 2 of the PFMA. To address this issue, a technical amendment to the Act was submitted to Parliament, and the Portfolio Committee has considered the matter.

3.4. This has resulted in a change to the timeframes for the establishment of the Agency, and it is now envisaged that the Agency will be fully established by April 2026. Work is underway to prepare for the amalgamation of the TCTA, the Department’s infrastructure branch, and the Department’s Water Trading Entity into the new Agency, including the transfer of assets, existing loans, and staff.

3.5. With regard to the establishment of the remaining catchment management agencies, all six have now been gazetted with boards appointed. Processes towards the transfer of certain staff and responsibilities from the Department to the catchment management agencies are underway.

3.6. The establishment of wall-to-wall catchment management agencies will enable local stakeholder involvement in catchment management, with the aim of improving the protection of our water catchments, which is critical for our future water security.

Creating certainty for water use charges and pricing for the entire water value chain

3.7. The revised Raw Water Pricing Strategy was approved by the Minister of Finance in June 2024, and the Department is currently engaging in consultations with water users and water management institutions regarding the implementation of the revised strategy from 1 April 2026. Implementation of the revised raw water pricing strategy will result in more sustainable and equitable tariffing and strengthen the application of the ‘user pays’ and ‘polluter pays’ principles. It will also result in the gradual removal of the subsidies that have been in place for some sectors since the days of apartheid.

3.8. With regard to the establishment of an Independent Economic Regulator for the water sector, the previous Minister put in place an advisory Regulator Commission in August 2022, which has played a valuable role in providing an independent contribution to the Department’s regulatory work. The Regulator Commission’s recommendations have been made public on the Department’s website.

3.9. However, we have since decided to proceed towards the establishment of a fully independent Economic Regulator for the water sector, and the Department is currently preparing a business case in this regard, with the assistance of the Regulator Commission and the Operation Vulindlela team. The business case will be completed during this financial year.

3.10. The Independent Economic Regulator will regulate prices for the whole water value chain, including raw water prices, Water Board prices, and the prices charged by Water Services Authorities or Water Services Providers. The aim will be for prices to be set such that the institutions in the water value chain are financially sustainable, on condition that their costs reflect the efficient provision of services.

Improving performance and functionality of municipal water and sanitation systems

3.11. The Blue, Green and No Drop Reports were reinstated in 2022, and we are currently doing the next round of assessments of the performance of municipal water and wastewater systems, with a view to releasing further reports in December this year and the following two years.

4. Financing and funding for the water sector

4.1. Honourable Members, the state does not have the financial resources to meet all the needs in the water sector. In addition, some parts of the state lack the skills and expertise required to deliver water and sanitation services and to address some of the challenges that we are faced with.

4.2. DWS is using three mechanisms to create opportunities for private sector investment in water and sanitation. The first of these is our partnership with the Infrastructure Fund, which is a ring-fenced entity housed in the DBSA.

4.3. The Infrastructure Fund assists government departments to develop and implement ‘blended finance’ projects, which consist of a combination of public and private sector funding. The public sector funding is used to mitigate risks in order to make projects bankable for private sector investment.

4.4. As stated by the President in his State of the Nation Address, “We are developing innovative ways of funding infrastructure… To date, the Infrastructure Fund has secured R23 billion for seven large water infrastructure projects”. The seven large, blended finance projects referred to by the President are:

a) The R4.6 billion first phase of the Olifantspoort Ebenezer Upgrade Project will provide Polokwane Local Municipality and surrounding areas with additional water, for which R2 billion will be raised in the financial markets. Construction has started and the Infrastructure Fund will soon be going to the market to raise the finance.

b) The R28 billion uMkhomazi Dam and pipeline project will provide additional water to eThekwini and surrounding municipalities, for which R16 billion will be raised in the financial markets. The TCTA is currently finalising designs and is in discussions with potential funders.

c) The R5.2 billion uMoretele North Klipvoor regional bulk water scheme will supply additional water to Moretele North in the North West and Bela-Bela, Modimolle, Mookgophong and Mokopane municipalities in Limpopo, for which R2.6 billion will be raised in the financial markets. Construction of the first phase has started.

d) The R2.9 billion Pilanesberg Bulk Water Supply Scheme Phase will provide additional water to the Rustenburg, Moses Kotane and Thabazimbi municipalities, for which R1.1 billion will be raised in the financial markets. The first phase of construction has been completed, and the remaining construction work is currently underway.

e) The two phases of the R24 billion Olifants Management Model project in partnership with mining houses in Limpopo will provide water to mines and to communities in Sekhukhune and Mokgalakwena municipalities, for which R12 billion will be raised in the financial markets. Construction of the first phase is underway.

f) The R1.1 billion project to reduce non-revenue water in eThekwini Local Municipality, for which R730 million will be raised in the financial markets. The feasibility study is currently being finalised.

4.5. The R23 billion referred to by the President is the government contribution to these projects, which the Infrastructure Fund assisted DWS to obtain from the Budget Facility for Infrastructure in National Treasury.

4.6. We are also working with the Infrastructure Fund to bring additional blended finance projects to the market. For example, the Vaal Gamagara project in collaboration with mining houses in the Northern Cape will result in the extension of a bulk pipeline to enable additional water to be supplied to mines and to communities adjacent to the pipeline.

4.7. The Infrastructure Fund is also working directly with some municipalities to assist them to develop and implement blended finance projects. This includes the Polokwane Regional Wastewater Treatment Works, and water and wastewater projects in the Cities of Tshwane and Cape Town.

4.8. As I mentioned in my budget speech last year, the second mechanism that we are using to create opportunities for private sector investment in water and sanitation is the Water Partnerships Office (WPO) that we have established in partnership with the DBSA and SALGA. The purpose of the WPO is to assist municipalities to develop and implement partnership projects with the private sector, for reducing non-revenue water, water re-use, wastewater treatment, and seawater desalination.

4.9. The WPO is working with various municipalities to prepare projects for private sector participation. The project which is most advanced is a non-revenue water reduction project in eThekwini.

4.10. Similar non-revenue water reduction projects are also being developed for Buffalo City, Tshwane, Mangaung and Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipalities, as well as the City of Polokwane.

4.11. The WPO is also supporting eThekwini to develop the Umdloti and uMkomazi wastewater treatment and water reuse partnership projects, which are at procurement stage. Other wastewater reuse projects at preparation stage include the Northern and KwaMashu wastewater reuse projects in eThekwini, the Sebokeng reuse project in Emfuleni, the Olifantsfontein and Waterval reuse projects in Ekurhuleni, and the Rooiwal reuse project in Tshwane.

4.12. The WPO recently issued an Expression of Interest for other municipalities to register water reuse projects with the WPO, for which the WPO has raised project preparation funding. Municipalities are encouraged to respond to this Expression of Interest.

4.13. The third mechanism we are using to create opportunities for private sector investment in water is the TCTA, which will be merged into the NWRIA. Approximately 60% of the funding for new national water resource infrastructure projects is raised on the financial markets by the TCTA. These loans are paid off using revenues from the sale of water.

4.14. The establishment of the NWRIA will enable additional finance to be raised on the strength of the NWRIA’s balance sheet, which will include all the national water resource infrastructure assets, and the revenues associated with them.

4.15. In addition to these three mechanisms, we are exploring Green and Blue Bond financing mechanisms for implementation by Catchment Management Agencies and WSAs.

4.16. An example of such a mechanism is the alien vegetation removal project being implemented by the City of Cape Town together with The Nature Conservancy and Cape Nature in the water catchment areas around Cape Town, which is partly funded by Green Bonds.

4.17. Furthermore, during the current financial year DWS will develop mechanisms to leverage private sector finance using the Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant and Water Services Infrastructure Grant, to be in place by the 2026/27 financial year.

5. Ensuring water security through major water resource infrastructure projects and plans 5.1. As indicated by the President in his State of the Nation Address: “We are investing heavily in expanding our water resources.” In our budget speech last year, we mentioned several national water resource infrastructure projects that had been unblocked and that were in implementation stage. a) The R865 million project to raise the existing Hazelmere Dam in KwaZulu-Natal Province to increase the water storage capacity of the dam, which will augment raw water availability for the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality and surrounding areas in KwaZulu-Natal. The dam construction was completed in 2023 and was launched by the Minister on 25 October 2024, with the resettlement of families currently in its final stages and anticipated for completion in July 2025. b) The R760 million raising of the existing Tzaneen Dam in Limpopo Province to address water shortages in Tzaneen and surrounding areas is currently under construction. It is 47% complete and scheduled to be completed during the 2025/2026 financial year. c) The R7 billion raising of the existing Clanwilliam Dam in the Western Cape Province will double the storage capacity to provide additional water for irrigation, domestic and industrial use. The project is currently 22% complete and anticipated to be completed in 2028. d) Pre-construction site activities are currently underway for the R8.1 billion Ntabelanga Dam, on a tributary of the uMzimvubu River in the Eastern Cape Province, to provide additional water for irrigation and domestic use. The estimated completion date is 2030. e) The R612 million Coerney Balancing Dam in the Eastern Cape will improve water security for the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro. Design is currently underway and completion is scheduled for 2029. f) The R2.2 billion Foxwood Dam in the Eastern Cape will augment supply to Adelaide and enable bulk water supply for new irrigation. Completion is scheduled for 2029. g) Design of the R1 billion Zalu Dam in Lusikisiki is underway. Completion is expected in 2029. h) Design for the R6 billion Nwamitwa Dam in Limpopo is complete. It will supply irrigation and industrial water and benefit the Kruger National Park. i) The R26 billion Upper uMkhomazi Dam and associated works will supply water to multiple KZN districts. Construction is expected in 2028. j) The R1.8 billion Cwabeni off-channel storage dam will serve Port Shepstone and surrounding areas. Completion is scheduled for 2030. k) The R800 million Stephen Dlamini Dam in Bulwer is under design review, also scheduled for completion in 2030. l) The R4 billion Crocodile West pipeline to Lephalale will support Medupi and Matimba power stations. Construction begins this financial year and ends in 2029. m) The R1.2 billion Berg River–Voëlvlei augmentation is underway to support Cape Town. Completion is due in 2028. n) The R500 million Klipfontein Dam wall-raising project is in the design phase and scheduled for completion in 2028. 5.2. Several new national water resource infrastructure projects are in planning stages: The Thukela Water Project will augment the Integrated Vaal River System.

In the Free State, the 200 km Xhariep pipeline from Gariep Dam to Bloemfontein has completed feasibility.

In Limpopo, an agreement with Zimbabwe will supply Musina and Makhado SEZ.

New dams are being explored for Musina-Makhado and Middle-Letaba areas.

Planning is also underway to relieve pressure on the Crocodile East River Catchment in Mpumalanga, including the Mbombela Dam. 6. International collaboration and shared water systems 6.1. South Africa shares major rivers with neighbours and relies on Lesotho Highlands water to augment the Vaal System. 6.2. Phase 2 of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project is 44% complete, but behind the planned 53%. The project cost has risen from R42 billion to R53 billion. 6.3. Delays were caused by contractor underperformance, permit issues in Lesotho, and community protests. 6.4. The Lesotho Highlands Development Authority is implementing an acceleration programme. 6.5. The target completion remains 2029, with water available for planning in 2028. 6.6. We are collaborating with Namibia on the Noordoewer/Vioolsdrift Dam in the Northern Cape. 6.7. We are also collaborating with Lesotho and Botswana on the Lesotho-Botswana Water Transfer Project, which includes a pipeline through South Africa to supply multiple countries and towns along its route. 6.8. With Zimbabwe, we are exploring additional dams and water-sharing agreements, especially benefiting Limpopo. 6.9. South Africa will host the African Water Investment Summit from 13–15 August 2025 on behalf of the African Union. 6.10. We will also host the 2025 Forum of Parties of the Incomati and Maputo Watercourse Commission to address water sharing between South Africa, Mozambique and eSwatini. 7. Building state capacity for a developmental capable state – Budget for the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework 7.1. The combined budget for the Department and Water Trading Entity over the MTEF is R137.309 billion: 2025/26: R46.553 billion

2026/27: R45.773 billion

2027/28: R44.984 billion 7.2. The Department’s main account receives R74.941 billion: 2025/26: R26.678 billion

2026/27: R24.999 billion

2027/28: R23.263 billion 7.3. R48.019 billion is allocated to transfers and subsidies, including R36.954 billion in municipal infrastructure grants: R19.850 billion for RBIG

R17.104 billion for WSIG 7.4. The Water Trading Entity budget is R62.368 billion: 2025/26: R19.874 billion

2026/27: R20.773 billion

2027/28: R21.721 billion 7.5. At the end of 2024/25, the WTE was owed R26.133 billion. Municipalities owe 38%, and Water Boards owe 24%. 7.6. The Department is implementing a revenue enhancement strategy, including credit control, collection processes, litigation, and a debt relief incentive scheme. 7.7. Since 2019, DWS has implemented a financial turnaround strategy in consultation with National Treasury: a) Both the Main Account and WTE now receive unqualified audit opinions.

b) The WTE has moved from a R2.186 billion overdraft to a R2 billion positive balance.

c) The Main Account overdraft of R639 million relates to R641 million unauthorised expenditure awaiting parliamentary approval.

d) Irregular expenditure has reduced from R17 billion to R10 billion.

e) Fruitless and wasteful expenditure dropped from R1.7 billion to R150 million.

f) Stronger internal controls and consequence management systems are in place. 7.8. Under-expenditure has improved: 2021/22: R2.5 billion (14.3%)

2022/23: R860 million (5%)

2023/24: R44 million (0.2%)

2024/25: 99.9% spent, including 100% of RBIG and WSIG 7.9. Our aim is 100% expenditure in the current year. 8. Conclusion 8.1. In the next eight days, we shall be celebrating International Mandela Day. Madiba dedicated his life to freedom, democracy, justice, peace, equality, and change. He left an incredible mark for future generations. 8.2. As democratic representatives, working with all sectors of society, leaving no one behind, we are called to action to ensure water security and reliable sanitation services for all. 8.3. His words are timeless and powerful: “What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.” 8.4. Let water flow in each household. Let water ensure food, energy, environmental, and social security. 8.5. Let decent sanitation restore human dignity, preserve our environment, ensure food and energy security – let sanitation create new opportunities with the green economy. 8.6. God bless South Africa, her sons and daughters. 8.7. I thank you.

