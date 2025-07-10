Fleurieu Unearthed invites visitors to discover winter’s simple pleasures

Release date: 10/07/25

Fleurieu Peninsula Tourism is inviting visitors to ‘unearth’ the best of the world-famous region this winter with a new tourism campaign and revitalised events in the cooler months.

Fleurieu Unearthed is a celebration of food, wine, story and place that supports small operators in the region and builds on the South Australian Tourism Commission’s current tactical marketing campaign – ‘Simple Pleasures Guide to Winter’ - to drive off-peak regional visitation.

Fleurieu Unearthed unites three hero festivals from August until October:

Fleurieu Food Festival | 1-31 August - managed by Fleurieu Food Inc, Fleurieu Peninsula Tourism and South Australian Destination Management Co.

Langhorne Creek Cellar Treasures | 15-17 August – managed by Langhorne Creek Grape & Wine Inc

McLaren Vale Grenache & Gourmet | 19 September to 6 October – managed by McLaren Vale Grape Wine & Tourism Association

Some event highlights include: Enjoy a personal chef experience at off-grid Nest & Nature with Lost Phoenix Farm’s chef Will Doak.

Canoe the Coorong national park for bushtucker walks and local fish burger on the sand dunes.

Experience a weekend of fine wine, hands-on cooking, and regional flavours at Fleurieu Food & Wine’s exclusive two-

night retreat at The Retreat at Chapel Hill.

Enjoy a relaxed long lunch in Langhorne Creek, where coastal flavours from Kuti Shack and bold dishes from Hays St meet award-winning Bremerton wines.

Indulge in the Fun-ghi’s Dining Experience vine-side dining experience at Ekhidna Kitchen & Wines, where award-winning Chef Kane

Livingston presents a 7-course mushroom-led menu paired with premium wines and insights from the passionate growers behind Choice Mushrooms.

Discover the Fleurieu Unearthed at https://fleurieupeninsula.com.au/whats-on/unearthed.

Tourism is a core economic driver for the Fleurieu Peninsula, supporting thousands of jobs across accommodation, hospitality, retail, experiences, and events.

Many businesses, from small family-run ventures to larger operators, rely on seasonal tourism demand. Beyond economic benefits, tourism enhances community vibrancy, cultural exchange, and regional branding—drawing attention to local food, wine, and outdoor experiences.

South Australian tourism operators and industry bodies can find out more about how to leverage the campaign at https://tourism.sa.gov.au/support/campaigns/simple-pleasures.

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

Fleurieu Unearthed is the perfect celebration of what makes the Fleurieu Peninsula a must-visit destination all year round.

We know events trigger visitation and entice visitors to stay longer, and I have no doubt the three hero festivals on offer this winter will see foodies and festival goers commit to a trip to the Fleurieu Peninsula throughout the traditionally quieter months.

The region’s campaign captures the essence of what it means to celebrate the simple pleasures in south Australia – like non-stop artisanal festivals with immersive experiences less than an hour from the city.

Attributable to Emma Terry, CEO South Australian Tourism Commission

Fleurieu Unearthed is a great example of how we are working with industry in our tourism regions to bring our Simple Pleasures brand to life for them.

We are pleased to collaborate with these industry leaders across the Fleuerieu Peninsula to profile why the beautiful and accessible region is a year-round destination.

It is great to see these unique Fleurieu events continue to platform the best of the region’s nature, food and beverages, and of course the people behind them, and keep the visitors coming.

Attributable to Todd Steele, Chef

We’re really excited to be participating in the Fleurieu Food Festival again this year.

It’s a hugely rewarding experience when people come to our region, and we can share and celebrate the toil of our labour. Visitors can taste our produce and connect with our community of farmers, growers and tourism operators in a great festival environment.

Our region has so many great stories to share, tales from historic venues to new and emerging ones, and of our resilience through Covid and more recently the drought, and we’re ready to celebrate a successful season on this incredible peninsula.