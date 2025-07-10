ICE Arrests Criminal Illegal Alien Sex Offenders and Pedophiles in Minneapolis

Sanctuary politicians, like Governor Walz, defend these heinous criminals over American citizens

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) St. Paul arrested criminal illegal aliens, all of whom are convicted sexual predators, during a coordinated targeted enforcement operation in the Minneapolis area between June 6 and June 11, 2025.

Under Tim Walz’s leadership, these depraved individuals have been walking freely around Minneapolis with impunity terrorizing American children.

Below are some of the criminal illegal aliens arrested in the targeted operation:

ICE arrested Pao Angelo Vang, a Laotian criminal illegal alien convicted of 2nd degree sexual assault of a child, on June 6, 2025.

ICE arrested Thong Lao, a Laotian criminal illegal alien convicted of 2nd degree sexual assault of a child, on June 6, 2025.

ICE arrested Tou Pao Lee, a Thai criminal illegal alien convicted of soliciting a minor, on June 6, 2025.

ICE arrested Va Vang, a Laotian criminal illegal alien convicted of 1st degree sexual assault, on June 6, 2025.

ICE arrested Xiong Pao Vang, a Laotian criminal illegal alien convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, on June 6, 2025.

ICE arrested Yee Shae, a Thai criminal illegal alien convicted of 1st degree sexual abuse of a minor, on June 6, 2025.

ICE arrested Yia Xiong, a Laotian criminal illegal alien convicted of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct, on June 6, 2025.

ICE arrested Pok Vue, a Laotian criminal illegal alien convicted of 4th degree criminal sexual conduct, on June 10, 2025.

ICE arrested Hue Nai Cheng, a Laotian criminal illegal alien convicted of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct, on June 11, 2025.

ICE arrested Vang Neng Lao, a Laotian criminal illegal alien convicted of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct, on June 11, 2025.

ICE arrested Dao Moua, a Laotian criminal illegal alien convicted of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct, on June 6, 2025.

“These pedophiles and sex offenders are the sickos our brave ICE law enforcement are putting their lives on the line to arrest and remove from American communities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Governor Walz and his fellow sanctuary politicians are fighting to keep these sex offenders and other criminal illegal aliens in our country. Instead of comparing ICE to the Nazi-Gestapo, Governor Walz should be thanking our law enforcement for removing these pedophiles from Minnesota.”

70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens with convictions or pending charges. Additionally, many illegal aliens categorized as “non-criminals” are actually terrorists, human rights abusers, gang members and more—they just don’t have a rap sheet in the U.S. This deceptive “non-criminal” categorization is devoid of reality and misleads the American public.

Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to target the worst of the worst—including gang members, murderers, and rapists. President Trump is putting the American people first by removing illegal aliens who pose a threat to our communities.

# # #