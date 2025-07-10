Australia Real Estate Market Size, Share, Report 2025-2033

Australian real estate market was valued at USD 206.8 billion in 2024, market is projected to reach USD 305.8 billion 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.99% 2025–2033

AUSTRALIA, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐲 (𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥, 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥, 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝), 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 (𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥), 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 (𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑,” the Australian real estate market was valued at USD 206.8 billion in 2024. The market is projected to reach USD 305.8 billion by 2033, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.99% during 2025–2033.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫: 2024𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬: 2025–2033𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬: 2019–2024𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: USD 206.8 billion𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑: USD 305.8 billion𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑): 3.99% CAGR𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰The Australian genuine domain advertise includes private, commercial, mechanical, and arrive properties. It is affected by variables such as populace development, urbanization, financial solidness, and government arrangements. The advertise is characterized by a move towards maintainable and energy-efficient buildings, mixed-use improvements, and expanded inclination for online property viewings.𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:• 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Increasing population, especially in major cities, has led to higher demand for Australian housing and commercial spaces. Urbanization trends are driving the development of high-density housing projects and mixed-use developments.• 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬: Stable economic conditions and low unemployment rates have made borrowing more accessible, fueling investments in real estate.• 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬: Initiatives like first-home buyer grants and tax benefits for investors have stimulated market growth.• 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬: There is a growing preference for sustainable and energy-efficient buildings, reflecting increasing environmental awareness among consumers.• 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: The rise of online property viewings and virtual tours has made property transactions more convenient, attracting a broader range of buyers and investors.𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:• 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Continued population growth and immigration are driving demand for residential and Australian commercial properties across the country.• 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡: A robust economy with low unemployment rates supports consumer confidence and investment in real estate.• 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬: Supportive policies, including grants and tax incentives, encourage property purchases and investments.• 𝐔𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The trend towards urban living increases the demand for housing and commercial spaces in metropolitan areas.• 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The adoption of technology in property transactions enhances efficiency and accessibility, attracting tech-savvy investors.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:1. By Property Type:• Residential• Commercial• Industrial• Land2. By Business Type:• Sales• Rental3. By Mode:• Online• Offline4. By Region:• New South Wales & Australian Capital Territory• Victoria & Tasmania• Queensland• Northern Territory & South Australia• Western Australia𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂 & 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬:𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬:• June 2023: Prologis, Inc. and Blackstone agreed on a $3.1 billion deal, with Prologis set to acquire nearly 14 million square feet of industrial properties from Blackstone.• November 2023: Brookfield Asset Management opened a new office in Frankfurt, Germany, as part of its continued commitment to the German market.𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞:𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:1. Market Performance (2019–2024)2. Market Outlook (2025–2033)3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis5. Strategic Recommendations6. Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends7. Market Drivers and Success Factors8. SWOT Analysis9. Structure of the Market10. Value Chain Analysis11. Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: 𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐰𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:IMARC Group is a leading market research company providing management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients across all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:IMARC GroupEmail: contact@imarcgroup.comPhone: +1-631-791-1145Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

