Maleic Anhydride Market Set to Surge at 3.4% CAGR, to Reach US$4.5 Billion by 2035: Fact.MR Report

The global maleic anhydride market is expected to witness steady growth, rising from USD 3.2 billion in 2025 to USD 4.5 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 3.4%. This growth is largely fueled by the increasing demand for unsaturated polyester resins (UPRs) and 1,4-butanediol (BDO), especially in the construction, automotive, and industrial coatings industries.As manufacturers increasingly prioritize lightweight and corrosion-resistant materials, maleic anhydride is solidifying its position as a vital chemical intermediate in the global manufacturing landscape. Its versatility and compatibility with advanced materials make it essential to modern industrial applications.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Drivers of Market Growth1. Construction and Automotive Sectors: UPR demand in automotive parts and construction materials supports growth. These industries benefit from composites’ lightweight and corrosion-resistant properties—attributes driven by maleic anhydride usage.2. Rise in 1,4-BDO Demand: With applications in spandex, polyurethanes, and high-performance plastics increasing, BDO made from maleic anhydride is seeing amplified consumption.3. Lubricant Additives and Coatings: Maleic anhydride derivatives such as dispersants and curing agents are critical in engine oils and coatings sectors—though demand here has stabilized.4. Agrochemicals and Detergents: Applications in pesticide production, paper sizing, and water treatment add incremental demand .Key Trends1. Bio‑based Alternatives: Emerging bio‑succinic acid routes offer sustainable pathways to BDO and related products, with firms like JM Davy integrating bio‑succinic feeds.2. Process Innovation: New catalyst systems aim to boost yields and reduce emissions.3. Sustainable Materials: The shift toward eco‑friendly composites and recyclable plastics is spurring innovation around maleic anhydride use.Country-Wise OutlookThe maleic anhydride market in the United States is witnessing consistent expansion, propelled by rising demand from core downstream industries such as construction, automotive, and marine manufacturing. A significant contributor to this growth is the increasing use of unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) in applications like reinforced plastics, fiberglass, and industrial coatings. The boom in infrastructure development and commercial construction is further accelerating UPR consumption, thereby boosting the need for maleic anhydride as a critical raw material.In China, the maleic anhydride market is growing rapidly, supported by the country’s vast industrial landscape and increasing demand in automotive, construction, and electronics sectors. Maleic anhydride remains essential for producing UPRs and 1,4-butanediol (BDO)—key inputs in the manufacture of reinforced plastics, synthetic fibers, and performance coatings. This industrial expansion, combined with growing investments in manufacturing, continues to drive strong market momentum.Competitive AnalysisLeading companies in the maleic anhydride market are driving industry growth through strategic initiatives such as product innovation, capacity enhancements, and regional expansion. Firms like Huntsman Corporation and LANXESS AG are broadening their portfolios to cater to rising demand in high-performance sectors, including unsaturated polyester resins (UPRs), lubricating oil additives, and automotive coatings.In the Asia-Pacific region, companies such as Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation are capitalizing on the increased use of lightweight composites and reinforced materials, particularly in the electronics and infrastructure industries. Ashland Inc. continues to target niche markets in North America, delivering tailored solutions for marine and industrial applications.Elsewhere, CEPSA and Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. are scaling up their export operations to capture emerging opportunities in Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, DSM N.V. is focused on sustainable innovation, integrating maleic anhydride into eco-friendly polymers in alignment with circular economy principles. Collectively, these companies are shaping market dynamics through a dual focus on industrial demand and environmental responsibility.Recent DevelopmentsIn 2025, Huntsman Corporation announced the closure of its Moers, Germany maleic anhydride facility, following a strategic review. The company will now serve its European customers from plants in Pensacola, Florida, and Geismar, Louisiana, after posting losses in 2024. A one-time, non-cash asset impairment of approximately USD 75 million is expected in Q2 2025.In 2024, Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. introduced a new eco-friendly grade of maleic anhydride for the coatings industry, delivering up to 30% improved adhesion and lower emissions during application—highlighting its commitment to greener solutions.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Segmentation of Maleic Anhydride MarketBy Raw Material :n-butaneBenzeneBy Application :UPR1,4 - BDOLubricating Oil AdditivesCopolymersOthersBy Region :North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East & AfricaCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The global dianhydride market size is projected at a value of US$ 750.4 million in 2024 and has been calculated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% to end up at US$ 1.37 billion by 2034.The global bonded magnet market is anticipated to expand significantly, growing from USD 6.52 billion in 2025 to USD 13.83 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 7.8%.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.

