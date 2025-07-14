Dmitry Shubov Attends Women's Business Conference in Singapore: 'The Leap'

Dmitry Shubov Consulting

In this world that is very male-dominant, we can be starved for the value of a woman's perspective. It was very empowering to hear such a variety of stories and paths taken by these women.” — Dmitry Shubov, Founder of Dmitry Shubov Consulting

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the business world, there is never one proven path to success, and that path itself looks very different for many individuals and business owners. However, mutual collaboration and learning alongside other entrepreneurs will always lay productive groundwork for the future of a business and someone's road to success.

On May 9th, 2025, Dmitry Shubov, an influential entrepreneur, attended "The Leap" conference. This is a conference specifically about female entrepreneurs and their incredible journeys in taking that "leap" toward success and starting their own businesses.

Unfortunately, some business arenas still don't consider women to be as valuable or "fit for the job" as men are perceived to be. As a successful entrepreneur himself, Mr. Shubov knows this is not valid. He is highly passionate about growing his skills and also learning about the different female perspectives on entrepreneurship and the adversity that they experience, as this is typically far different from a man's perspective and experience.

From funding gaps and networking struggles to societal expectations and biases, women have to overcome a wide range of setbacks and roadblocks from gender stereotyping.

In the efforts to strengthen the business community and promote more “leaps” into entrepreneurship, Mr. Shubov is actively seeking motivated individuals eager to grow into the U.S. market. He is especially interested in mentoring those who are passionate about making a difference and honing their skills that make them unique. Interested individuals can reach out to Dmitry Shubov Consulting directly for more information.



About Dmitry Shubov Consulting

At Dmitry Shubov Consulting, our mission is to connect accredited investors with groundbreaking legal technology startups, fostering innovation and growth across Southeast Asia and helping Asian businesses enter the U.S. market. For more information, please visit our website or contact us directly.

