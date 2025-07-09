Applications now available for Homeowner Housing Rehabilitation Program

The City of Lawrence invites residents to apply for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Homeowner Housing Rehabilitation Program. This program provides deferred, forgivable loans for low- and moderate-income property owners to rehabilitate their homes and bring properties into compliance with local building and property maintenance codes, while also focusing on energy efficiency and weatherization.

The Program aims to maintain the City’s current affordable housing stock by offering assistance to homeowners with an Emergency Repair Loan or Comprehensive Rehabilitation Loan.

Emergency Repair Loans: Funding up to $24,000 in a no-interest, no-payment loan with up to 100% forgiveness over five years. The loans can be used for repairs or replacements that eliminate immediate hazards to health and safety, such as furnace and air conditioning units, water heater, plumbing, electrical, and roofing.

Comprehensive Rehabilitation Loans: Funding up to $60,000 in a no-interest, no-payment loan with up to 100% forgiveness over seven years. It covers rehabilitation that improves health and safety, contributes to energy conservation/weatherization or decreases the blighting influence of the property.

General Eligibility Requirements for both programs:

Property located in City limits

Owner-occupied for at least one year prior to application

Household income cannot exceed 80% of the area median income

Property taxes and mortgage payments must be current

Applicant cannot have received Comprehensive Rehabilitation within last five years

Applicant and/or structure cannot exceed $60,000 in lifetime total program funds

More information and application packets are available on the City’s website: lawrenceks.org/pds/housing_programs.

If you have questions about the application process or wish to discuss a specific project, please contact the Housing Initiatives Division at 785-832-3113 or email housinginitiatives@lawrenceks.org.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

