Taylor Welch and Dr. Chris Cormier Discuss How Faith and Science Unlock the Power of 30 Trillion Cells

The Deep End Podcast: The Science of Miracles (quantum neurology, cellular healing, & frequencies) with Taylor Welch and Dr.Chris Cormier Behind-the-scenes with Dr. Chris Cormier on the set of The Deep End Podcast Taylor Welch and Dr. Chris Cormier joining forces on The Deep End Podcast. Get ready for thought-provoking conversations and insightful discussions

Dr. Chris Cormier joins Taylor Welch to explore how faith, light, and neuroscience reveal the divine blueprint behind the body’s power to heal.

"This is one of my favorite episodes because it shows how science is really validating scripture and faith".” — Taylor Welch, host of The Deep End Podcast

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taylor Welch's The Deep End Podcast Explores the Intersection of Faith and Science with Dr. Chris Cormier, DC.New Episode "The Science of Miracles" Features Chiropractor and Quantum Neurologist Discussing Cellular Healing, Neural Pathways, and Biblical PrinciplesTaylor Welch's The Deep End Podcast has released a groundbreaking episode titled "The Science of Miracles," featuring Dr. Chris Cormier, a chiropractor, kinesiologist, and quantum neurology practitioner. The episode explores how modern science validates ancient scriptural wisdom about healing, cellular health, and the body's divine design.Dr. Cormier, founder of The Nerve Health Institute in Lafayette LA, www. BodyChargers .com and author of several books including "God's Amazing Machine" and "The Hidden Diagnosis," discusses his innovative approach to helping patients restore nerve function and cellular optimization. The conversation bridges the gap between faith and science, examining how biblical principles align with cutting-edge understanding of human physiology."Everything I've shared today substantiates God's design," says Dr. Cormier in the episode. "The light energy we have in our bodies, the way our cells function—it's all pointing back to the Creator."The wide-ranging discussion covers topics including:•⁠ ⁠Cellular Health and the OWL Method: Dr. Cormier explains his approach focusing on Oxygen, Water, and Light as the three essential ingredients for healthy cells•⁠ ⁠Quantum Neurology: How the brain connects to 30 trillion cells through neural pathways and what happens when those connections are disrupted•⁠ ⁠Biblical Validation: Examining scriptural references to light, healing, and the body through a scientific lens•⁠ ⁠Practical Applications: Simple techniques listeners can use to improve parasympathetic nervous system function and cellular health•⁠ ⁠Faith and Physics: How spiritual connection and physical health are interconnectedDr. Cormier brings extensive credentials to the conversation, including a degree in kinesiology from LSU and a doctorate of chiropractic from Texas Chiropractic College. His practice focuses on helping patients with conditions ranging from paralysis to autoimmune disorders through cellular optimization and neural reconnection.Taylor Welch, host of The Deep End Podcast, notes: "This is one of my favorite episodes because it shows how science is really validating scripture and faith. If you want to learn how the body heals itself and how God built coherence between the soul, spirit, and body, this episode provides that foundation."The episode runs approximately two hours and is available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Dr. Chris Cormier:Dr. Chris Cormier is a quantum neurology practitioner, chiropractor, founder of BodyChargers.com and The Nerve Health Institute in Lafayette, LA. He specializes in cellular optimization and helping patients reconnect their brain to their body through innovative healing methodologies. His books include "God's Amazing Machine," "The Hidden Diagnosis," and "Build Better Fast."About The Deep End Podcast:The Deep End Podcast, hosted by Taylor Welch, explores the intersection of faith, science, entrepreneurship, and personal development. The show is known for deep-dive conversations that challenge conventional thinking and explore how ancient wisdom applies to modern life.Media Contact:Mr. Robin Coleman+44 7970 625475robin@bodychargers.com

The Science of Miracles (quantum neurology, cellular healing, & frequencies) w/Chris Cormier

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.