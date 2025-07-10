Trauma Survivors and Veterans Unite for Transformative Healing Webinar

We Built This Webinar

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Contagious Smile Academy announces its upcoming "We Built This" webinar featuring an extraordinary lineup of trauma survivors, veterans, and advocates who have transformed their pain into purpose.

Leading the presentation is Susan Omilian, a trailblazing attorney whose personal tragedy became the catalyst for groundbreaking legal reform. After losing her niece to murder, Omilian developed the Thriver Zone roadmap, a comprehensive approach to survivor empowerment.

The webinar features Kerry Blaser, a newly published author of My Inner Heroine: Exploring Feminine Pain, as she shares her raw and powerful journey of healing, transformation, and feminine reclamation. Discover how the Red Pill Shaman turned trauma into triumph through self-love, science, and the unexpected guidance of modern-day heroes.JJ Holley, a combat veteran and founder of Ripple Retreat, who donates 75% of all profits from his organization to support fellow veterans and those in recovery as they rebuild their lives. Kellan Fluckiger brings a powerful testimony of transformation from depression, addiction, and a near-death experience, now helping others melt lifelong barriers and step into bold, unapologetic purpose.

Kurt Warner is a passionate author and licensed clinical social worker with 18 years of experience, dedicated to alleviating human suffering through both personal healing and societal change. Drawing from his own journey with traumatic brain injury and mental health challenges, he brings unmatched empathy and insight to conversations about transformation, justice, and the deeper meaning of life.

Chris Callaghan brings unique expertise to the table, drawing on his background as a former homicide detective, judge, and global legal advisor. He delivers real-world strategies for enhancing personal safety, situational awareness, and resilience in uncertain times. Dee Hurley, a trauma-informed holistic coach, offers gentle yet powerful tools to help survivors release pain and reclaim peace.

Emily Cleghorn, author and coach, helps trauma-surviving moms untrigger their motherhood and create peaceful homes through holistic tools, community, and deep compassion.

At the center of this gathering is Victoria Cuore, founder of A Contagious Smile Academy, who survived unimaginable abuse and over 100 surgeries, turning her pain into a global mission to ensure no survivor ever feels alone. Through her fearless advocacy, groundbreaking academy, and unwavering heart, she embodies what it means to rise, rebuild, and lead with purpose.

Insider Weekly has announced that A Contagious Smile has been selected as the recipient of the Best of Transformative Trauma Advocacy for Domestic Violence Survivors award, recognizing the organization's innovative approach to healing and education through their trauma-informed online academy and support services.

The organization has been supporting families with both special needs and survivors of domestic violence for over 19 years, providing free and low-cost resources designed specifically for individuals who have felt unseen or unsupported by traditional systems.

"We don't do this for profit," said Victoria Cuore. "We do this because we know firsthand how it feels to survive hell, and we want to make sure no one has to go through it alone."

The webinar embodies the organization's core philosophy, which is that healing becomes possible when survivors no longer feel isolated. Through trauma-informed courses and community support, the academy creates opportunities for meaningful connections and transformation.

Plus, surprise guests bring even more lived wisdom, fire, and transformation to every unforgettable moment of this comprehensive program designed to help survivors know they're not alone, that healing is possible, and that there is a community ready to walk alongside them.

To sign up for the webinar, click here.

To learn more about the webinar, visit: acontagioussmile.mn.co

