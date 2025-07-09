7/9/25 – FINAL PHASE OF UNCLE BILLY’S HILO BAY HOTEL DEMOLITION UNDERWAY

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

FINAL PHASE OF UNCLE BILLY’S HILO BAY HOTEL DEMOLITION UNDERWAY

HILO, Hawaiʻi – The second and final phase of the demolition of the former Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel started this week, marking a significant step toward the revitalization of the Waiakea Peninsula. This phase will prepare the site for future use, with completion anticipated in January 2026.

Phase one involved the demolition and removal of all aboveground structures and was successfully completed in December 2024. This second phase will focus on comprehensive site preparation at the ground level and below. This includes the removal of soil impacted by pesticides, the extraction of underground utilities, surface grading of the entire site and the placing of fresh topsoil and grass.

The DLNR Land Division awarded Isemoto Contracting Company with the general contract for this final phase of the project, with a total cost of $4.7 million.

The future use of the Uncle Billy’s Hotel site will be determined as part of the broader Waiakea Peninsula revitalization effort, being conducted by the Hawaiʻi Community Development Authority. The goal is to redevelop and enhance the Banyan Drive area while preserving the natural beauty and cultural significance of the region.

