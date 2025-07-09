Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,184 in the last 365 days.

‘Ancient’ Rule Requiring Physical Act to Cancel Will Survives

Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has held that a trial judge erred in giving effect to a notarized document providing that the signer “hereby revoke[s] all estate planning documents I have previously executed,” finding that the stand-alone page fails to qualify as a revocation of the decedent’s prior will under the strict demands of the Probate Code governing cancellation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

‘Ancient’ Rule Requiring Physical Act to Cancel Will Survives

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more