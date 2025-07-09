‘Ancient’ Rule Requiring Physical Act to Cancel Will Survives

Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has held that a trial judge erred in giving effect to a notarized document providing that the signer “hereby revoke[s] all estate planning documents I have previously executed,” finding that the stand-alone page fails to qualify as a revocation of the decedent’s prior will under the strict demands of the Probate Code governing cancellation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.