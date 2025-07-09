Submit Release
Department of Justice Subpoenas Doctors and Clinics Involved in Performing Transgender Medical Procedures on Children

WASHINGTON — Today, the Department of Justice announced that it has sent more than 20 subpoenas to doctors and clinics involved in performing transgender medical procedures on children.

The Department’s investigations include healthcare fraud, false statements, and more.

“Medical professionals and organizations that mutilated children in the service of a warped ideology will be held accountable by this Department of Justice.” — Attorney General Pamela Bondi

