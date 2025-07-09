Kevin Smith to Host the 46th Young Artist Academy™ Awards

Young Artist Academy™

July 19th at the Directors Guild of America in Hollywood, CA

Nearly every major star you see today had their start in the Young Artist Academy.” — Jack Tewksbury (Golden Globes)

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kevin Smith will host the 2025 Young Artist Academy ™ Awards on Saturday, July 19th. Held at the Directors Guild of America in Hollywood, CA, the annual ceremony will recognize young performers ages 5-18 in film, TV, streaming, podcast, dance and influence.Kevin Smith is a cult-favorite filmmaker, writer, producer and actor best known for creating the View Askewniverse - an interconnected world of sharp-witted comedies like Clerks, Mallrats, and Dogma. With his signature blend of humor and heartfelt insight, Smith turned indie filmmaking into a pop culture phenomenon. As Silent Bob, podcast pioneer, and comic book aficionado, he remains a beloved voice for nerds, misfits, and movie lovers everywhere.What: The 46th Young Artist Academy™ AwardsWhen: July 19, 2025, 5:00pmWhere: Directors Guild of America, Hollywood CAAbout The Young Artist Academy™1. Founded in 1978 by Golden Globes Executive Maureen Dragone, the Young Artist Academy™ is committed to year-round entertainment education - protecting and mentoring young performers. The nonprofit organization produces Hollywood's first and longest-running youth awards.2. The academy welcomed new governorship in 2017; it remains a leader in compliance, transparency and a champion of child entertainer rights/protections (Coogan Law, Child Performer Protection Act, Sight & Sound Mandates, Krekorian Talent Services Bond).3. Affectionately called the "Youth Oscars" by Huffington Post, it is Hollywood’s only youth awards structured similarly to its larger counterparts (Emmys, Grammys and Oscars) complete with academy Membership and Peer Voting.4. The Young Artist Academy™ recognizes exceptional international talent ages 5-18, competing in separate “Young” and “Teen” categories for fairness. Adult talent and alumni are also recognized for making a meaningful world/entertainment impact, especially on younger generations.

