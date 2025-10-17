FTC Approves Final Divestiture Order in Synopsys and Ansys Deal

The Federal Trade Commission finalized a consent order that requires Synopsys, Inc. and Ansys, Inc. to divest certain assets to resolve antitrust concerns surrounding their $35 billion merger.

The FTC’s final consent order preserves competition across several software tool markets that are critical for the design of semiconductors and light simulation devices.

The final consent order resolves FTC allegations that the deal would eliminate head-to-head competition between Synopsys and Ansys in three critical software tool markets, leading to higher prices for the design of semiconductors and light simulation devices, as well as decreased innovation. Under the order, Synopsys is required to divest its optical software tools and its photonic software tools, while Ansys will divest a power consumption analysis tool called PowerArtist. Both Synopsys and Ansys will divest their assets to Keysight Technologies, Inc. Without the divestitures, the FTC alleged that the deal would ultimately harm device manufacturers and consumers.

Following a public comment period, the Commission voted 3-0 to approve the final order.