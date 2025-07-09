Idaho Bureau of Emergency Medical Services joins Idaho Military Division

The Idaho Military Division is excited to welcome the state’s Bureau of Emergency Medical Services into the organization. This transition, effective July 1, 2025, marks a significant step toward enhancing Idaho’s emergency response capabilities and building a more resilient state.

As the state’s coordinating body for emergency management through IOEM, the division brings decades of experience in disaster preparedness, coordination and community support. The integration of EMS creates new opportunities for innovation, collaboration and expanded service.

“This transition presents IMD with an opportunity to use our knowledge and build upon our expertise while continuing to serve Idahoans through expanded capabilities that enhance our commitment to public safety,” said Adjutant General of Idaho Maj. Gen. Tim Donnellan. “We’re excited to welcome EMS into IMD and look forward to the incredible impact we can make together for communities across the state.”

The EMS Bureau supports a range of critical programs, including EMS systems and licensing, State Communications and the Time Sensitive Emergency program. While EMS delivery varies across Idaho, this move brings renewed focus and coordination to address system-wide challenges such as staffing and long-term sustainability.

EMS operations will relocate to Gowen Field in Boise, further aligning daily coordination with state emergency functions and reinforcing Idaho’s unified approach to public safety. StateComm will continue operations from its current location in Meridian.

Additionally, increased grant funding has been authorized for nonprofit and governmental 911 response agencies to support personnel and operational needs, an important step toward strengthening EMS at the local level.

“Across a large and geographically diverse state like Idaho, timely response and efficient coordination are important to saving lives,” said EMS Bureau Chief Wayne Denny. “This transition will help maintain and continue to improve strong partnerships with healthcare providers, emergency responders and public health professionals across the state.”

House Bill 206, introduced in the House Transportation and Defense Committee, passed both chambers with majority support during the 2025 legislative session. The legislation directed the move of EMS from IDHW to IMD.

IMD is working closely with EMS leadership, the Governor’s Office, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and other partners to support a smooth transition.

The Idaho Military Division remains fully committed to the bureau’s mission: to reduce disease, injury and death through prevention, awareness and quality service. By aligning resources and expertise under one roof, this transition enhances Idaho’s ability to protect the health and safety of its residents today and into the future.

For media inquiries regarding this news release, please contact EMS Bureau Chief Wayne Denny at Wayne.Denny@dhw.idaho.gov or 208-334-4000.