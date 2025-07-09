Governor Signs Wide-Ranging Education Legislation, Giving Additional Tools to Missouri Schools

Governor Mike Kehoe signed Senate Bill 68 today, giving additional tools to local education agencies across the state. There are more than 30 provisions in Senate Bill 68, half of which focus on school safety. This wide-ranging education legislation addresses multiple aspects of elementary and secondary education, including the Governor’s priorities. The foundation of this bill will help provide a safe and undistracted learning environment for Missouri students. Highlights of Senate Bill 68 include:

School safety legislation Implementing school emergency operations plans Developing and implementing a cardiac emergency plan including the use of automated external defibrillator Modifying the school safety criteria in the Missouri School Improvement Program provided by the State Board of Education Establishing a method of reporting events of school safety

Schools’ adoption of responsible student electronic communication device usage

Realigning assessment metrics to include a grade-level equivalence to assess students’ knowledge and performance for grades 3-8

Creating the STEM Career Awareness Activity Fund

Extending the number of hours retired teachers can substitute in the classrooms

“Provisions within this legislation help support the Governor’s priorities, while also assisting educators throughout the state,” said Commissioner of Education Dr. Karla Eslinger. “Several of these subjects give additional tools to local education agencies to ensure a safe school environment which includes supporting teachers by reducing distractions in the classroom.”

Senate Bill 68 will take effect August 28, 2025. To learn more about Senate Bill 68, please visit the Missouri Senate’s website.