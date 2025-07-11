AnimalZone® Episode Showcasing a Teen's Love for Animals Airs this Saturday

Ariela Robinson’s non-profit eases stress and celebrates the joy of pet ownership

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tune in to AnimalZone® this Saturday to meet Ariela Robinson, an inspiring teen on a mission to help shelter animals and ease the stress for new pet owners. Through her nonprofit, Ariela leads workshops, creates foster kits, and, in this episode of the beloved, long-running show, even shares fun DIY tutorials on how to make pet toys at home. The award-winning series is renowned for its heartwarming stories about beloved animal friends from around the world.Ariela turned her Girl Scout Gold Award into a nonprofit, Reducing Animal Stress, in 2023 to make a significant difference in the lives of animals and provide crucial support to shelters. This dynamo organizes shelter drives, builds foster and adoption kits, and gives presentations to other Girl Scout troops. Now, her non-profit offers three kits to help reduce owner stress: for foster parents, adoptive pet parents, and Meals on Wheels clients, to assist them with pet retention.“My animals were my inspiration, they got me through tough times, and I want everyone to feel the joy of pet ownership,” says Ariela. She’s joined in the episode by two adorable pugs rescued from Tijuana by Pets Without Borders.Tune in to Animal Zone this Saturday for an episode hosted by Larissa Wohl, where you'll meet this inspiring teen. The show airs on Cox every Saturday morning at 8:30 AM on channels nationwide. If you’re in California, you can watch it on Saturday afternoons at 5:30 PM. Alternatively you can stream it directly on the AnimalZone website at https://www.animalzone.org/episode/season-13/ep-09 Since launching in 2018, AnimalZone has produced over 180 episodes, filmed across the U.S., Switzerland, Japan, and Hawaii. Each half-hour episode celebrates the powerful bond between humans and animals through expert pet care, rescue stories, conservation efforts, and the unforgettable personalities of both humans and their furry companions.Stream AnimalZone on Tubi, Pluto TV, Roku, Plex, and Vimeo, or visit www.animalzone.org to watch full episodes and learn more. Follow the journey on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn @animalzoneshow.###

