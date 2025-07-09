Dan Jahn Launches Coach Igniter Program to Bridge Gap Between Coaching Certification and Business Success

Dan Jahn

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best-selling leadership coach, author and global speaker Dan Jahn today announced the launch of Coach Igniter, a comprehensive program designed to help aspiring coaches build thriving practices by combining core coaching skills with essential business strategies. The program addresses a critical gap in the coaching industry where traditional certification programs focus heavily on credentialing while neglecting the practical business skills needed to attract and retain paying clients.

The coaching industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, with tens of thousands of people pursuing careers as life, executive, health, or wellness coaches. However, many certification programs, which can cost between $5,000 and $14,000 and take 6 to 24 months to complete, emphasize theoretical knowledge and ICF hours over practical business execution.

Coach Igniter differentiates itself through a three-module structure—Foundation, Strategy, and Mastery—that integrates coaching fundamentals with hands-on business strategy. Participants learn not only how to coach effectively but also how to package and market their services, attract ideal clients, and build sustainable income streams.

The program includes self-paced video lessons, live group coaching sessions, one-on-one mentorship with Dan Jahn, a plug-and-play toolkit, and access to a private support community. Unlike traditional certification programs that can stretch over 18 months, Coach Igniter offers a focused path designed to help coaches launch their practices and begin earning income quickly.

Dan Jahn, creator of the CoreFour™ system and the Iconic Leadership Matrix, developed this program to address the disconnect between coaching education and business success. The curriculum covers essential business elements often overlooked by traditional programs, including branding, positioning, marketing tactics, pricing strategies, and client acquisition systems.

The launch comes at a time when the coaching market has become increasingly competitive, with companies like BetterUp and Lemonaid entering the space. This market evolution has made coach branding and business acumen more critical than ever, as clients increasingly seek coaches who can deliver both transformation and professionalism.

The Coach Igniter program combines ancient wisdom with modern psychology, providing participants with the competencies, business systems, and mindset needed to build what Jahn describes as a "legacy brand" in the coaching industry.

About Coach Igniter

Coach Igniter is a comprehensive coaching program built by globally known leadership coach, author and speaker Dan Jahn. The program fuses ancient wisdom with modern psychology and business principles through three transformational modules—Foundation, Strategy, and Mastery—designed to help aspiring coaches gain the competencies, business systems, and mindset needed to launch and scale successful coaching practices. Coach Igniter provides participants with the tools and mentorship to attract ideal clients, deliver breakthrough results, and build sustainable coaching businesses.



