Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is Crowned Indonesia's Best Resort in Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2025

Gate at Mandapa a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve shines in Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2025 for the 30th edition, earning top rankings in three categories, securing the number 1 spot in Best Resort in Indonesia, #3 Best Resort in Asia, and #13 Best Resort in the World.Nestled in the spiritual heart of Ubud, tucked in a lush rainforest along the sacred Ayung River, Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is set to celebrate 10 years of crafting rare journeys for the most sought-after travelers from around the world on August 28, 2025. This prestigious accolade re-affirms its acclaimed positioning as a leader in global hospitality.Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards are determined through an annual survey that highlights the most coveted travel experiences globally. This year, nearly 180,000 readers cast their votes, totaling 657,000 votes across 8,700 properties evaluated on various criteria, including rooms, location, food, service, and more."It is an honor to be named #1 Best Resort in Indonesia, #3 Best Resort in Asia, and #13 Best Resort in the World for Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2025. This is a true testament to the passion, dedication, and genuine service delivered every day by our talented Ladies and Gentlemen. At Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, we believe in curating bespoke and rare journeys into Bali's centuries-old heritage for our guests, leaving them with lasting, indelible marks and positive footprints. Our heartfelt appreciation to each individual whose contributions have shaped this remarkable success story," expresses Masanori Hosoya, the General Manager of Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.Inspired by an indigenous Balinese Village, Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, presents 35 suites and 25 private pool villas with dedicated ‘Patih’ butlers to craft unscripted stays. Four immersive dining concepts, guests can savor root-to-leaf zero-waste culinary creations at Kubu, a fine dining establishment, or experience a sensorial, authentic Indonesian experience at Sawah Terrace. Time-honored Balinese healing traditions at the Mandapa Spa redefine wellness in the destination, from intriguing sessions from a local blind healer to rejuvenating massages. Stories full of discovery and genuine human touch, Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is truly a home at the ends of the earth.About Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton ReserveLocated in Bali's cultural and spiritual heart of Ubud where the lush jungle meets the Ayung River, Mandapa is an exclusive journey inside an indigenous Balinese village, providing a sensory journey to wellness and nature. Mandapa offers 35 suites, 25 private pool villas, four unique dining concepts, including exclusive dining beyond experiences within the Reserve, and a restorative Spa and fitness center. Designed as a sanctuary to relax one's mind, body, and soul, Mandapa offers individually tailored spiritual, well-being, and health programs as well as activities to suit travelers of all ages, such as Mandapa Camp, along with the personalized attention of a dedicated Patih or butler. 