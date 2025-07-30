43 Artists Featured in Sandia Heights Artists Studio Tour Sept 6-7

Artists in the Sandia Heights neighborhood of Albuquerque will open their studios for an art tour Sept 6 and 7, 2025

Explore the creative world of 43 talented artists in their home studios during this free, self-guided tour!

Wandering through art studios in the foothills is a great way to spend a weekend. We hope it will cultivate an appreciation for the diverse array of art created right here in Sandia Heights.” — Mara Malnekoff, SHA President

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Art lovers, collectors, and the creatively curious are invited to meet 43 local artists in 14 home studios during the 22nd Annual Sandia Heights Artists Studio Art Tour on Saturday, Sept. 6 and Sunday, Sept. 7. The free, self-guided art crawl will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Sandia Heights neighborhood near the intersection of Paseo Del Norte and Tramway Blvd.“Wandering through art studios in the foothills is a great way to spend a weekend,” said Mara Malnekoff, SHA president. “We hope it will cultivate an appreciation for the diverse array of art created right here in Sandia Heights.”Each stop on the tour features at least three artists who work in diverse mediums, including painting, sculpture, ceramics, fiber arts, glass, photography, jewelry, woodworking, mixed media, and even art created using computer code. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the artists, learn about their techniques and inspiration, and purchase original artwork directly from the creators.For information about the tour, a brochure, and an interactive map, visit www.sandiaheightsartists.com In addition, a preview show with examples of each artist’s work will be featured throughout August at The Gallery ABQ in Hoffmantown at 8210 Menaul Blvd. NE. Artists will be on hand at the First Friday Arts Crawl, August 1, 2025. For more gallery information visit www.thegalleryabq.com The Albuquerque Sunport will also host a sampling of Sandia Heights Artists’ work in a showcase exhibit at the entrance to the lower level parking during August.The Sandia Heights Artists proudly support La Mesa Arts Academy, a free after-school program for students at La Mesa Elementary School.Visit www.sandiaheightsartists.com for more information.

