Evolve Trade Show Launches to Tackle Retail's Excess

DE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A New Trade Show to Serve the Changing Needs of RetailLas Vegas, NV —Launching February 17–19, 2026, at the Horseshoe Las Vegas (formerly Bally’s), Evolve is a next-generation trade event built for a market in motion. It acknowledges that products now move in both directions—from retailer to consumer and back again—and that surplus no longer means waste. It means opportunity.Registration will be opening soon. Please visit www.EvolveShows.com Evolve will bring together stakeholders from across the ecosystem—reverse logistics, secondary markets, hard and soft goods retail, resale, sustainability, and more—to reimagine the value of excess goods. The event is designed to facilitate collaboration, spark innovation, and help businesses of all kinds navigate this rapidly evolving environment.The retail landscape is undergoing a fundamental transformation. Across categories—from apparel and footwear to home goods, toys, and cosmetics—businesses are grappling with a common challenge: too much. Too much inventory. Too many returns. Too many products designed for a consumer who’s already moved on.Historically, the industry’s answer was to hide the problem—quietly liquidate, warehouse, or discard excess. But in today’s market, with returns alone representing a staggering $1 trillion (18% of retail)…it’s time for a new approach.A Vision Backed by Industry PioneersEvolve is founded by three industry veterans who have helped shape the retail and trade show sectors:Ed Bernard: founder of Bermo Enterprises, a pioneer in off-price apparel with 42 stores and one of the original founders of the Off-Price ShowDan Parodi: owner of Authentic Warehouse, a leader in reverse logistics, wholesale, and retailDouglas Emslie: former CEO of Tarsus Group, a global exhibitions leader and longtime owner of the Off-Price ShowTogether, they saw a need for a dedicated, forward-thinking platform—one designed not just to manage surplus, but to build sustainable business models around it.What to Expect at EvolveAttendees can look forward to:• Curated exhibitors across apparel, footwear, home goods, toys, cosmetics, electronics and more• Thought-provoking sessions from industry leaders focused on returns, resale, sustainability, and market shifts• Peer-to-peer roundtables designed to foster real conversations and problem-solving• Strategic networking with brands, retailers, wholesalers, and solution providersStay AheadWhether you're a brand with excess stock, a retailer looking for new sourcing strategies, or a partner innovating in the circular economy, Evolve offers the insight and connections to stay ahead.Join us in Las Vegas, February 17–19, 2026, and be sure to mark your calendars for August 10-12, 2026 at the Horseshoe Las Vegas.Because the future of excess is not about loss—it’s about possibility.For more information on exhibiting at Evolve contact: Angel Kamine at akamine@evolveshows.com or Randy Wooden at rwooden@evolveshows.comFor more information on attending Evolve contact: Erin Dandridge at edandridge@evolveshows.com

