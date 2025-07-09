UELANIAM Reports Growth in 3D Model Marketplace Activity in First Year

Our goal from the beginning was to provide creators with 3D assets they could rely on - both technically and legally” — Pavel Semin

TARZANA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UELANIAM LLC, a digital platform for the distribution and licensing of high-quality 3D assets, today announced a significant increase in marketplace activity during its first full year of operation. The company, based in Tarzana, California, has established itself as a reliable source for production-ready 3D models tailored to professionals in visual effects, gaming, and virtual content creation.Since launching its platform, UELANIAM has reported consistent growth in user engagement, model downloads, and repeat purchases. According to internal data, monthly active users increased by over 150% in the past six months, with a particularly strong uptick in demand from independent developers and boutique animation studios.“Our goal from the beginning was to provide creators with 3D assets they could rely on - both technically and legally. We’ve spent the past year refining our quality control standards and licensing transparency. That effort is clearly resonating with professionals looking for clean, ready-to-use models.” said Pavel Semin, CEO of UELANIAM LLC UELANIAM’s marketplace features a growing library of curated 3D models, each reviewed for compatibility, topology, and legal usage rights. Buyers are offered clear licensing terms and secure checkout, removing common friction points in the digital asset purchase process.Looking forward, the company plans to expand its offerings in categories such as character models, architectural elements, and hard-surface designs. Additionally, efforts are underway to introduce creator profiles and direct licensing options to strengthen partnerships between modelers and studios.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.