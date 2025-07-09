Updated Edition of Good Awkward Adds National Study on Communication and Workplace Performance

The Hidden Strength Powering Workplace Performance: Social Muscles Workplace Performance Expert Henna Pryor speaks to leaders about building high-performing teams

The updated paperback of Good Awkward includes new national research on how workplace awkwardness impacts trust, influence, and team success.

The goal isn’t to avoid awkwardness, it’s to get good at it. That’s where real influence lives now.” — Henna Pryor, Workplace Performance Expert and Author of Good Awkward

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good Awkward, the award-winning workplace performance book from global keynote speaker and Inc. columnist Henna Pryor, CSP, is now available in a brand-new paperback edition —published June 10, 2025—with updated insights from her groundbreaking 2025 national study on Social Muscle Atrophy (SMA).In a working world addicted to smoothness, Good Awkward argues that avoiding discomfort at work is exactly what’s holding people back—from better communication, stronger teams, and more effective leadership. The newly released edition makes this case even stronger, incorporating data that shows nearly 1 in 3 employees would rather clean a toilet than ask a coworker for help.“We’re not socially weak, we’re socially out of shape,” says Pryor. “And our fear of awkward moments is what’s quietly killing performance.”A FRESH TAKE ON "SOFT SKILLS" THAT'S ANYTHING BUT SOFTWhile most leadership books preach polished communication, Pryor’s approach is refreshingly real—and now, research-backed. New insights from the study reveal:- 30% of employees avoid asking for help due to discomfort—not workload.- 43% of executives struggle with false self-sufficiency, hurting team performance.- Younger employees (Gen Z) are 27% more likely to feel socially unprepared than Boomers, creating costly gaps in collaboration and retention.By pairing personal storytelling, practical strategies, and fresh behavioral science, Good Awkward offers a new roadmap for anyone looking to sharpen their influence, unlock hidden confidence, and build team trust—without fake smiles or forced small talk.WHY THIS BOOK (AND THIS RESEARCH) MATTERS NOWAs AI automates more technical tasks, workplace value is shifting fast toward the human skills that can’t be outsourced—like communication, empathy, and conflict resolution. But these are exactly the areas where employees are losing strength.“Awkwardness isn’t a weakness. It’s a signal—that you’re stretching beyond your comfort zone and growing your social muscle,” says Pryor. “This book helps leaders and teams stop fearing that signal, and start using it to lead with more trust, influence, and clarity.”WHAT'S NEW IN THE PAPERBACK EDITION- Exclusive insights from Pryor’s national Social Muscle Atrophy study- Updated strategies for teams navigating hybrid disconnection- A new section for leaders on “Social Muscle-First Leadership”- Bonus exercises for building awkward resilience in real-time momentsABOUT HENNA PRYOR AND PRYORITY GROUPPryority Group is a modern workplace performance growth firm that helps organizations build bolder leaders and higher-performing teams by developing their social and mental muscle strength. The firm’s founder, Henna Pryor, is a 2x TEDx and SXSW speaker, 18x award-winning author, LinkedIn Learning instructor, and expert columnist for Inc. Magazine.She’s known for blending science, humor, and real-world strategies that don’t just sound good in theory—they actually work in the wild. She’s been featured by NBC, FOX, FastCompany, Business.com, HuffPost, and more, and her book Good Awkward was named a Kirkus Reviews’ Best Book of the Year.ORDER THE BOOK:pryoritygroup.com/goodawkwardDOWNLOAD THE STUDY:pryoritygroup.com/studyBOOK HENNA FOR A KEYNOTE:pryoritygroup.com/book-hennaMEDIA INQUIRIES:info@pryoritygroup.com | 267-225-8375

