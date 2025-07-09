Attorney General Jeff Jackson: Watch out for Scams in the Aftermath of Tropical Storm Chantal

RALEIGH – Attorney General Jeff Jackson is warning North Carolinians to look out for scams in the wake of Tropical Storm Chantal, which brought heavy rainfall and flooding to parts of the state.

First, watch out for price gouging – right after a storm hits, fraudsters may try to make a quick buck by charging extra for critical goods that people need like food, water, and medical supplies, or critical services like tree and debris removal and water damage repair. If a price seems too high, report it to our office and we’ll look into it.

Extreme weather events can create a breeding ground for charity scams, where bad actors target people looking to donate cash or goods to storm relief efforts. Check if the organization you want to donate to is legitimate by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or checking its license through the NC Secretary of State’s Office. Here are some other tips to avoid charity scams:

Don’t respond to unsolicited calls, emails, and text messages asking you to give.

Watch out for social media and crowdfunding scams through platforms like GoFundMe. Be sure to research and verify any crowdfunding campaign before you donate.

Pay by credit card or check – credit cards are best for security and tax purposes. Generally, legitimate charities won’t ask you to donate by purchasing or redeeming gift cards.

Don’t give in to high pressure tactics. Trustworthy charities won’t pressure you into giving.

North Carolina homeowners and business owners should also be wary of contractor fraud as they hire companies or individual contractors to make repairs on their property in the coming weeks and months. Watch out for anyone going door-to-door soliciting repair jobs and avoid working with people who pressure you into hiring them. You should also:

Always get a written estimate and contract for the work you’re requesting.

Never pay the full price of the job up front – scam contractors will often start the job and then leave town after they’ve collected the money.

Never work with a contractor who requires you to pay in crypto or using a third-party platform.

If you think you or someone you know may have been scammed, contact our Consumer Protection Division at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or at www.ncdoj.gov/complaint.

