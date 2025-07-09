Submit Release
Responding to the BMA announcement that resident doctors will undertake strike action

Responding to the BMA announcement that resident doctors will undertake strike action, Meghana Pandit, NHS England Co-National Medical Director (Secondary Care), said:

“It is disappointing the BMA have announced strike action, particularly so close to the 10 Year Health Plan that provides a clear vision for recovery and making the NHS fit for the future for both staff and patients. 

“While we understand resident doctors’ frustrations go beyond pay, industrial action comes at a significant cost to patients and frontline colleagues, and they will rightly expect steps are taken to avoid strikes from going ahead.”

