Responding to the BMA announcement that resident doctors will undertake strike action
Responding to the BMA announcement that resident doctors will undertake strike action, Meghana Pandit, NHS England Co-National Medical Director (Secondary Care), said:
“It is disappointing the BMA have announced strike action, particularly so close to the 10 Year Health Plan that provides a clear vision for recovery and making the NHS fit for the future for both staff and patients.
“While we understand resident doctors’ frustrations go beyond pay, industrial action comes at a significant cost to patients and frontline colleagues, and they will rightly expect steps are taken to avoid strikes from going ahead.”
