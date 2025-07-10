Loco Releases New Resource to Navigate SUP and Hydrofoil Board Selection

Loco has released a detailed guide to assist with selecting between stand up paddle boards and hydrofoil boards based on user needs and experience levels.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loco Surfing has released a detailed guide designed to assist in choosing between stand up paddle boards and hydrofoil boards . The resource provides structured information for individuals exploring entry points into water sports or considering equipment upgrades based on evolving skill levels and performance needs.Stand up paddle boards remain a widely chosen option due to their stability and adaptability across various environments. The guide covers all major SUP board categories, including all-around, touring, racing, surfing, yoga, and white-water models. Each category includes examples from Loco Surfing’s product lineup, such as the Loco Amigo Air for beginners and the Loco Motion Air for long-distance paddling. Specifications like board width, length, and volume are explained in relation to rider weight and experience, offering a practical framework for decision-making.Board width recommendations highlight the importance of stability for beginners, with wider models in the 32–34-inch range providing a solid foundation. Volume guidance outlines how buoyancy is influenced by rider weight, with benchmarks such as two times body weight for beginners and more performance-oriented ratios for experienced paddlers. These metrics allow users to evaluate compatibility before selecting a specific SUP board.Inflatable SUP options are discussed in detail. The benefits of portability and space-saving storage are emphasized for those without direct access to water or limited on transport capacity. In contrast, hard boards are recommended for users who prioritize performance and have adequate storage space and transportation means. Maintenance for inflatable and rigid boards is covered through recommendations on rinsing, drying, and routine inspections of deck pads, leashes, and fin boxes.Hydrofoil boards are presented as a more specialized option, requiring a higher level of control and balance. The guide breaks down key elements of foiling, including lift mechanics, foil and mast construction, and suitable riding conditions. Use cases include surf foiling, wing foiling, downwind riding, and pump starts from docks or boats. Loco’s hydrofoil range includes both inflatable models like the Loco Fly Air and a new 2025 collection of carbon boards with PVC wraps for durability.Design features of hydrofoil boards are analyzed, such as reinforced boxes for foil mounts and lightweight materials for improved agility. Safety equipment is covered, with recommendations including helmets, leashes, and impact vests to reduce injury risk. Maintenance suggestions focus on foil bolt checks, corrosion prevention, and safe storage in protective bags.A direct comparison between stand up paddle boards and hydrofoil boards is included, with categories such as ease of use, speed, use cases, and pricing. This section provides a clear distinction between the more accessible nature of SUP boards and the advanced performance of hydrofoil setups.The guide is based on Loco Surfing’s history of collaboration with national champions in SUP surfing and racing. Insights from this experience inform board design, construction quality, and performance expectations. The publication of this guide reflects Loco Surfing’s continued commitment to developing informed, confident participants in the water sports community.Access to the complete guide is available through Loco Surfing’s online platform, offering detailed support for choosing between stand up paddle boards and hydrofoil boards.Website: https://locosurfing.com/

