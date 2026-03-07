Andrew Dettling Expands Dettling Ventures Real Estate Investments in Tempe and Scottsdale

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dettling Ventures, a real estate investment and development firm focused on multifamily and commercial acquisitions in Arizona’s fastest-growing markets, announced plans to expand its acquisition and development strategy across Tempe and Scottsdale as the company continues building its long-term real estate portfolio.The announcement reflects a new phase of growth for the firm as it evaluates additional multifamily development opportunities and strategic acquisitions throughout the region. The expansion comes as Arizona continues experiencing significant population growth and increasing demand for housing, particularly in areas surrounding Arizona State University and key economic corridors in the Phoenix metropolitan area.Dettling Ventures was founded by entrepreneur and real estate investor Andrew Dettling, who entered the real estate industry at a young age while attending Arizona State University. Through a disciplined approach to market research, underwriting, and long-term portfolio building, Dettling has steadily expanded his presence within Arizona’s competitive real estate market.The firm’s strategy focuses on identifying high-growth areas where population migration, job expansion, and infrastructure development create long-term opportunities for residential and commercial real estate investment.“Our focus has always been long-term value creation,” said Andrew Dettling, Founder and CEO of Dettling Ventures. “Arizona continues attracting businesses, residents, and investment capital from across the country. Markets like Tempe and Scottsdale present strong opportunities for real estate development that can meet growing housing demand while contributing to the region’s economic expansion.”The company’s expansion strategy prioritizes multifamily developments and income-producing real estate assets designed for long-term ownership rather than short-term resale.Tempe has become one of Arizona’s most dynamic real estate markets due to the continued growth of Arizona State University, the expansion of technology companies in the area, and the increasing number of professionals relocating to the Phoenix metropolitan region.Andrew Dettling began exploring real estate investing at eighteen years old. Without financial backing or established industry connections, he initially spent significant time studying market fundamentals, property valuation techniques, and underwriting strategies.By his early twenties, Dettling had already begun participating in larger transactions and partnerships within Arizona’s real estate market. These early experiences played a significant role in shaping the long-term vision behind Dettling Ventures.Arizona has experienced one of the fastest population growth rates in the United States during the past decade, creating strong demand for housing and development opportunities.Looking ahead, the company plans to continue evaluating multifamily developments and strategic acquisitions throughout Tempe and Scottsdale while strengthening its presence within Arizona’s broader real estate landscape.About Dettling VenturesDettling Ventures is a real estate investment and development firm focused on commercial and multifamily properties across Arizona. The company specializes in identifying high-growth markets and structuring acquisitions designed to create long-term value through disciplined asset management and strategic development initiatives.Official Website: https://dettlingventures.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.