NAREB Presents Los Angeles Community Wealth Building Day on Saturday, July 26

The LA Community Day is part of the nearly two-year Building Wealth Tour, with over 200 events nationwide attracting more than 50,000 attendees and viewers.

We brought together families, lenders, attorneys, and real estate professionals to discuss and implement strategies for increasing Black homeownership and building wealth within Black communities.” — Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) is proud to host a special Los Angeles Community Wealth Day on Friday, July 26, with Bishop Craig Worsham and the People’s Independent Church of God in Christ, located at 5856 West Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90043.

This one-of-a-kind event is designed to showcase real pathways for our community to build generational wealth through real estate ownership, entrepreneurship, and investment strategies. It will also provide vital resources for those affected by the devastating Los Angeles fires, with a focus on recovery and rebuilding.

Community Wealth Day is a consumer-facing event, free and open to the public, featuring dynamic seminars and one-on-one sessions tailored to empower individuals and families with practical steps toward homeownership, property Investment, and other wealth-building opportunities.

The Community Day events will take place between 9:30 am and 2 pm. To register for Community Day, visit www.NAREBBLACKWEALTHTOUR.COM.

Among the opportunities/Workshops are:

 What to do with Big Mama's House?

 ABCs of Homebuying

 Real Estate Investing

 Down Payment Assistance

 Exploring Careers in Real Estate

 Free Health Screenings

 One-on-Ones with Real Estate Attorneys

 One-on-Ones with Housing Counselors

 One-on-Ones with Realtists (NAREB members)

 Inherited property and insurance advice

“This is a great opportunity for families and communities to come out and learn more about building wealth and how to purchase a home,” said Lyric Armstrong, NAREB’s Local Chapter President of the Consolidated Board of Realtist. “It’s critical that we get this information to our community. There are so many opportunities for building wealth, and our community needs to learn about them and how to implement them to improve their family economic security.”

The Community Day is part of the nearly two-year-long Building Wealth Tour, which has held over 200 events across the country. Approximately 50,000 consumers have attended the events or watched virtually since the tour began in November 2023. Key partners in the tour, include the African American Mayors Association, Inc., Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Church of God in Christ, Inc., the National Baptist Convention, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., National Bar Association, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

“Participation by our partners underscores their commitment to empowerment and economic development in our communities,” said Dr. Rose. “We brought together families, lenders, attorneys, and real estate professionals to discuss and implement strategies for increasing Black homeownership and building wealth within Black communities.”

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REAL ESTATE BROKERS

NAREB was formed in 1947 to secure equal housing opportunities regardless of race, creed, or color. NAREB has advocated for legislation and supported or instigated legal challenges that ensure fair housing, sustainable homeownership, and access to credit for Black Americans. Simultaneously, NAREB advocates for and promotes access to business opportunities for Black real estate professionals in each real estate discipline. From the past to the present, NAREB remains an association that is proud of its history, dedicated to its chosen struggle, and unrelenting in its pursuit of the REALTIST®’s mission/vision embedded goal, “Democracy in Housing.”





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.