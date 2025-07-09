South Carolina Representative Bannister honored as 'Conservation Hero'

S.C. Representative Bruce Bannister and SCDNR Director Tom Mullikin on the SC7 trail, July 8, 2025. SC7 and SCDNR logos

House Ways and Means Chair recognized for commitment to state’s natural resources

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenville attorney and South Carolina Representative Bruce Wyche Bannister, chairman of the S.C. House Ways and Means Committee, was recognized as a “True Conservation Hero” by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR): The recognition presented Tuesday, July 8, by SCDNR Director Tom Mullikin on the SC7 Expedition trail.“Chairman Bannister has been recognized as a True Conservation Hero; a testament to his tireless efforts to protect South Carolina's environment while driving economic growth,” said Mullikin, a world renowned global expedition leader who assumed the reigns of SCDNR in February. “His [Bannister’s] visionary leadership and lifelong commitment to preserving the state's natural beauty are a shining example of how dedicated individuals can shape a brighter future for generations to come.”Earlier in the month, Sen. Thomas Alexander, president of the S.C. Senate, was similarly recognized as “will be” several other state legislators and another yet-unnamed VIP before the end of July according to SCDNR officials.On June 26, SCDNR announced its partnership with the annual SC7 Expedition. Now in its fifth year, SC7 2025 – a joint venture between the non-profit Global Eco Adventures and the S.C. National Heritage Corridor – is a monthlong physical fitness, education, and exploratory expedition from the mountains to the sea which began in the S.C. Upstate on July 1. The expedition trek closely parallels the scenic 350-mile Palmetto Trail, stretching south-southeasterly through the Midlands and ultimately toward the coast and S.C.’s storied Lowcountry. The expedition is designed to showcase South Carolina’s extraordinary natural history and resources while raising awareness of the need to protect them.Additional articles will follow as awards are presented throughout the month.For more about SC7 2025, please visit – https://www.southcarolina7.com/ – For more information about the SC7-SCDNR partnership, please contact Cheyenne Twilley, SCDNR Director of Public Information at https://www.dnr.sc.gov/admin/divphone.html

