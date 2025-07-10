Galen College and HCA Florida Healthcare Celebrate New Orlando Campus

Galen and HCA Healthcare leaders cut the ribbon. Visitors tour the new Galen College campus. Galen College of Nursing Students

Galen College of Nursing is increasing access to quality nursing education in Central Florida with the grand opening of its new Orlando campus.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Galen College of Nursing, a proud affiliate of HCA Florida Healthcare, is making quality nursing education more accessible in Central Florida with the grand opening of its new campus in Orlando. The new campus is the latest addition to Galen's growing presence in Florida, joining its four other campuses in Gainesville, Tampa Bay, Sarasota, and Miami.Located at 12650 Ingenuity Drive, the new 43,000-square-foot campus features advanced classroom and clinical technology mixed with collaborative and creative space to encourage hands-on learning. Designed with students in mind, the campus environment reflects a high-quality educational approach and an expression of commitment to students and the Orlando community.Featuring resources designed to elevate the student experience and prepare future nurses to enter the field confident, compassionate and prepared for practice, Galen’s student support model has helped thousands of students enter the profession with National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) pass rates consistently higher than the national average.“At Galen College of Nursing, our mission is centered on our students—their success, their growth, and their future in healthcare. We are proud to invest in the environments, resources, and support systems that empower our students to thrive,” said Mark Vogt, Galen CEO. “As we continue to expand in Florida, our goal is clear: support the future of nursing essential to quality care and meet the growing demand for skilled, compassionate nurses across the state.”The opening of the new campus comes at a critical time. While Florida has seen improvements in recent years, with vacancy rates declining, a significant shortage is still projected for 2025. According to the Florida Hospital Association, the state is projected to have a shortage of 18,650 nurses by the end of 2025.As part of the HCA Florida Healthcare family, Galen College of Nursing is honored to serve the Orlando community. Together, we are committed to expanding opportunities for current and future nurses who are fundamental to the delivery of high-quality care. With five hospitals and a dozen freestanding emergency rooms in Central Florida, HCA Florida Healthcare sees ongoing demand for nurses as the region continues to grow.“We are excited to see this beautiful, innovative campus come to life with new nursing students and faculty committed to providing high-quality, compassionate and patient-centered care,” said DawnBeljin, chief nursing executive, HCA Healthcare North Florida Division. “Galen College of Nursing is a vital partner in our shared goal of growing and strengthening Central Florida’s healthcare workforce, and we look forward to seeing even more Galen grads at our HCA Florida Healthcare hospitals in the near future.”Galen’s Orlando campus offers a two-year Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) and Licensed Practical Nurse/Licensed Vocational Nurse (LPN/LVN) to ADN Bridge program tailored to meet the needs of aspiring nurses, helping them enter the workforce well-prepared and practice-ready. Galen College of Nursing also offers four different starts throughout the year, making it more convenient than ever to start your nursing education journey. The campus is now enrolling for its next term starting September 29, 2025.Galen also offers online Registered Nurse (RN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) programs for nurses aspiring to advance their education in support of career growth and development. For additional information, call 877-233-7040, or visit galencollege.edu.# # #About Galen College of NursingFounded more than 35 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States, with more than 44,000 graduates. With a focus solely on nursing education and a mission to expand access to nursing education, the College offers masters, baccalaureate and associate degree education and practical/vocational nursing (PN/VN) programs to more than 18,000 students on its 24 campuses in 12 states and online. Galen College of Nursing (Galen) is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, master’s, and doctorate degrees. Galen also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. For more information about Galen College of Nursing, visit galencollege.edu.About HCA Florida HealthcareHCA Florida Healthcare, a part of HCA Healthcare, is a family of more than 650 affiliated sites of care, including hospitals, physician practices, freestanding emergency rooms and urgent care centers. As one of the state’s leading healthcare networks, HCA Florida Healthcare’s 11,100 experienced doctors and more than 84,000 colleagues work together to deliver equitable, evidence-based collaborative care through more than 12 million patient encounters annually. HCA Florida Healthcare is committed to improving more lives in more ways and giving back to the communities it serves. In 2024, the network provided more than $1 billion in uncompensated care and contributed more than $3.7 million to community organizations across the state. In addition, HCA Florida Healthcare offers patients access to highly trained specialists, including the state’s most comprehensive cardiovascular network. A strong advocate for the next generation of healthcare professionals, HCA Florida Healthcare is a leader in in training future healthcare professionals, offering 151 Graduate Medical Education (GME) programs at 27 different hospitals with more than 2,400 residents. For more information, please visit HCAFloridaHealthcare.com.

