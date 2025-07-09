STATEMENT FROM COMMISSIONER SID MILLER COMMENDING USDA SECRETARY BROOKE ROLLINS’ NATIONAL FARM SECURITY ACTION PLAN

“America has made a definitive statement by declaring that our farmland will never be for sale again, drawing a clear line on its land. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced this historic step, marking a significant advance for American agriculture and national security. This achievement is the result of years of dedicated advocacy by agricultural leaders nationwide. Witnessing this milestone feels like a dream realized.

The USDA’s 7-point National Farm Security Action Plan advances a long-standing goal of mine: preventing foreign adversaries, such as Communist China, from buying our farmland and making agriculture a core part of our national defense strategy. By prioritizing America First in all USDA programs, we ensure that our farmers are also prioritized. Secretary Rollins’ quick appointment to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) by our President is a game-changer that finally gives farmers and ranchers a voice in critical national security decisions.

I thank President Donald J. Trump for his decisive leadership and applaud the strong support and collaboration of U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, and U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. Together, they have built a united effort that puts America First in all federal programs while strengthening our national security through a coordinated, forward-looking campaign to combat agroterrorism threats, especially those from Communist China, protecting our food supply and agricultural legacy.”