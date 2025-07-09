HIP Video Promo Presents: Elsewhere premieres new visual for 'Don't Believe Me Baby (LIVE)' on Music-News.com

Boston Alt-Rock Trio Transforms Forgotten Police Demo into Half-Million-Stream Sensation That Honors Legacy

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Playfully punky yet prog leaning, Boston-based alt-rock trio Elsewhere continues to chisel out a well-earned reputation as beacons of truly immersive rock, seamlessly weaving between genres and philosophical musings without foregoing an ounce of wicked rebelliousness. Fronted by originator and visionary Michael Aroian, their most recent release, Life… is a Fraction, proved they could rock not just for fun, but with intention—diving headfirst into a fascinating, semi-autobiographical narrative and musical epic, tackling personal reflections and phenomena from the covid 19 pandemic and Aroian’s cancer diagnosis and recovery. But they also know how to rock for fun, mastering a smooth, electric, and groove-oriented sound that anchors their universal appeal. They're embarking on a new, ambitious chapter with a forthcoming EP produced by Boston icon Dave Minehan and mixed by Grammy-award winning engineer Mark Needham (The Killers, Shakira, Imagine Dragons). More than just a record, it’s a rallying cry that Elsewhere is forging ahead with its spirit intact. They remain a band unafraid to evolve, yet grounded in the same passion that fueled them from the start, solidifying a resounding sentiment: what people have been searching for “elsewhere” has been here all along.

Discovering a diamond-in-the-rough track from a wildly popular band can feel like uncovering a decades-old secret—or a message in a bottle, anyone? That’s exactly how it felt when Aroian stumbled upon a virtually unknown, rough-around-the-edges Police demo on YouTube about a decade ago. “The Police were essentially my Beatles,” said Aroian, “and I think many Gen Xers growing up in the ’80s and ’90s feel the same way.” So Elsewhere set out to pay homage and breathe new life into the forgotten gem, reviving the distinctive sound of “Don’t You Believe Me Baby” for a modern-day audience. Paying tribute to The Police isn’t exactly uncharted territory—it takes real talent and tenacity to honor their legacy with both reverence and originality. With impressive finesse, Elsewhere's meticulous arrangement, instrumentation, and production preserve the soul of the original track. Anyone listening with a close ear can hear whispers of Sting, Copeland, and Summers simmering beneath the surface, while the band takes it on their own creative journey, revealing exactly what the world has been missing. So it’s no surprise that the track has taken off—racking up over half a million Spotify streams and another 250K YouTube views, earning a full-page feature in the Boston Herald, and most importantly, putting these innovative rockers on the map—where they’ve stayed ever since.

Not just any band has what it takes to open for the legendary Our Lady Peace, especially not at one of the most historic venues on their home turf. But Elsewhere isn’t just any band. Their sold out live performance at The Paradise Rock Club in Boston, at the tail end of 2021, stands as the pinnacle of their efforts to date, a momentous milestone on the band’s spanning journey. They took the stage when the world needed them most—when pandemic fears were beginning to fade and devoted fans were finally venturing out to shows again, many for the first time in what felt like forever. Elsewhere’s commanding stage presence is approachably ferocious, radiating a raw rock-n’-roll energy that declares a simple message: anything is possible with persistence and unwavering drive. Each member is fully immersed in the moment, pouring their hearts out to a crowd of over 900 head-nodding fans. The footage offers just a small glimpse of the full performance and accompanying mini-documentary—a behind-the-scenes, intimate look at this defining moment in the band’s enduring legacy for all to soak up.

