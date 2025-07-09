Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,129 in the last 365 days.

Charlie Hill of Great Lakes Waterproofing Addresses Basement Waterproofing Misconceptions in HelloNation

Great Lakes Waterproofing

Great Lakes Waterproofing

Basement waterproofing works best when it redirects water before it ever reaches the foundation, not after moisture has entered the structure.”
— Charlie Hill
KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlie Hill of Great Lakes Waterproofing Addresses Basement Waterproofing Misconceptions in HelloNation

What do homeowners often misunderstand about keeping basements dry? Charlie Hill of Great Lakes Waterproofing provides expert insight in a HelloNation feature that dispels widespread myths about basement moisture control. Hill explains that water damage often stems not from dramatic flooding, but from slow, persistent intrusion through foundation cracks that appear insignificant to the untrained eye.

Hill points out that many homeowners rely on interior solutions like sealants or sump pumps, but these approaches merely treat the symptoms after water has already entered the structure. True long-term protection, he says, begins with exterior waterproofing solutions. This includes excavation, sealing of foundation walls, and installation of French drains or similar systems that redirect groundwater before it can reach the basement.

The article also emphasizes that waterproofing is not a one-time fix. Continued attention to site grading, gutter maintenance, and exterior drainage is essential to prevent future damage. Hill underscores that effective basement waterproofing protects not only the home’s lower level, but also its structural integrity and indoor air quality. The full article, What Most People Get Wrong About Basement Waterproofing, offers a detailed overview of how to approach moisture prevention strategically.

About HelloNation
HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe
HelloNation
Info@Hellonation.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Charlie Hill of Great Lakes Waterproofing Addresses Basement Waterproofing Misconceptions in HelloNation

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more