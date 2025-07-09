Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH) on Behalf of Long-Term UNH Shareholders

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH) (“UnitedHealth”) on behalf of the company’s long-term investors.Click here to learn more about this investigation and legal options for long-term UNH shareholders: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/unitedhealth-group/ Recently a securities fraud complaint was filed against UnitedHealth on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of the company’s stock between September 22, 2021 and May 20, 2025. California Public Employees’ Retirement System v. UnitedHealth Group Inc., et al., No. 24-cv-1743 (D. Minn.).According to the complaint, during that time period UnitedHealth and several of the company’s senior executive officers (i) “engaged in a scheme and wrongful course of business which was designed to, and did, artificially inflate the Company’s revenues, earnings, and stock price” and (ii) as part of that misconduct, “formulated, implemented, and oversaw a fraudulent, Company-wide upcoding scheme.”The complaint further details how, as the truth concerning the company’s business practices was slowly revealed to the market, shares of the company’s stock significantly declined in value – from a trading price of approximately $600.00 per share to a trading price of less than $350.00 per share, a decline of over 40% in value.The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of UnitedHealth’s board of directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.UnitedHealth shareholders who have continuously owned the company’s shares since at least January 1, 2022 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (484) 229 – 0750, or by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com CONTACT:KASKELA LAW LLCD. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.(skaskela@kaskelalaw.com)Adrienne Bell, Esq.(abell@kaskelalaw.com)18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100Newtown Square, PA 19073(888) 715 – 1740(484) 229 – 0750This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

