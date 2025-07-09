WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Short Video Platforms Market Growing at 8.1% CAGR | Evaluation USD 3.3 Billion by 2032 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global short video platforms market size was valued at $1.6 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $3.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2032.The global 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 growth is witnessing significant rise due to several factors such the increased global internet penetration, increased production of videos and online content, and the proliferation of smartphones are some of the main factors anticipated to propel the growth of the market. However, the regulatory and legal issues act as restraints for the short video platforms market. In addition, the increasing penetration of wireless networks and easy internet access in developing countries will provide ample opportunities for the market's development during the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 350 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A324163 Short video platforms contain short visual content, generally less than three minutes long, intended to communicate a message, entertain, or provide information. are characterized by their short length, and every second is important. This makes them useful for identifying focus in a time-sensitive digital environment. Normally its duration ranges from a few seconds to a couple of minutes. These videos are designed to increase interaction by including captivating attachments, attractive images, and narrative approaches.● Market SegmentationThe short video platforms market size is segmented into type, deployment, platform, end use, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into live video and video posts. As per deployment, the market is segregated into application-based and website-based. On the basis of platform, the market is bifurcated into android, iOS and windows. On the basis of end use, the market is categorized into education, media & entertainment, live commerce and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Tencent Holdings Ltd., Yixia Technology, ByteDance Ltd. (Toutiao), Facebook, Snap Inc., Vimeo, Inc., Kuaishou Technology, Meipai, Doupai, Snow Corp., Beijing Wei Ran Internet Technology𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A324163 ● Regional/Country Market OutlookThe global short video platforms market share is experiencing substantial growth, with the U.S. playing a pivotal role in this expansion. In the U.S., high smartphone penetration, widespread internet access, and a technical population have created numerous opportunities for the short video platforms market. Moreover, Japan's high smartphone penetration rate, coupled with a robust digital infrastructure and a culture of mobile gaming, fuels the expansion of short video platforms. Japanese consumers, known for their willingness to spend on digital entertainment, particularly in mobile games, drive substantial revenue through short video platforms.In December 2023, Japanese Finance Ministry, has officially announced its intention to extend Value Added Tax (VAT) collections to app stores starting January 2025. Notably, major platforms such as Google and Apple will be tasked with collecting a 10% Consumption Tax from third-party providers selling to Japanese consumers through their platforms.In September 2023, China’s technology giants began enforcing new rules governing app publishers. Mobile app stores operated by companies like Tencent and Xiaomi have begun blocking app publishers from debuting new apps if they have not made proper disclosures to the authorities.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/short-video-platforms-market/purchase-options ● Industry TrendsIn June 2024, the U.S. Republican presidential candidate joined TikTok, the short video social media platform that is owned by China-based tech giant ByteDance. The decision to join the platform helps the former president reach younger voters in the third bid for the White House.In June 2023, the Government of Canada raised $49 million in Ross Video Limited. This project will develop more flexible and cost-effective solutions that will improve the ability to create high-quality live media that can be used in news, sports, concerts, cultural events, conferences, and government or corporate events.● Recent Key Strategies and DevelopmentsIn June 2023, Myntra Datalabs launched a short video platform ‘Myntra Minis’ to enhance user engagement and further improve the shopping experience for its customers.In November 2022, Jio Platforms partnered with Creative Android Asia, a creative services company, and Rolling Stone’s Indian edition launched a new app called Platform. Platform app aims to target celebrity entertainers with an ecosystem designed for organic growth and consistent monetization and empowers creators to advance through ranks and reputation.In May 2021, Anoroc Technologies launched an entertainment app, Bamchik, a short video creation platform for audience of all age groups.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 