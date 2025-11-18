[CAGR of 3.9%] Boron Market 2025: Expert Analysis & Country level Insights, Forecast, 2033

Boron Market CAGR

The global boron market is projected to reach $15.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2033.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Boron Market by End-Use Industry (Automotive and Transportation, Building and Construction, Healthcare, Semiconductor, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". The global boron market size was valued at $10.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $15.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2033.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A53532 Prime determinants of growthThe global boron market is experiencing growth due to rise in demand for higher agricultural productivity. However, high extraction and processing of boron is expected to hinder the growth of the boron market. Moreover, development of advanced materials from boron is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market.The building and construction segment is expected to remain dominant during the forecast periodBoron market plays a significant role in the building and construction industry. One of its primary uses is in the production of fiberglass insulation, where boron compounds such as boric acid and borax are added to the glass fibers. This enhances the thermal and acoustic insulation properties, making buildings more energy-efficient and reducing noise pollution. In addition, the inclusion of boron improves the fire resistance of fiberglass insulation, contributing to safer building environments.Procure Complete Report (267 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/boron-market Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2033Boron, a versatile element, finds extensive applications across various industries in Asia-Pacific countries, contributing significantly to their economic and technological advancements. The primary use of boron is in the production of borosilicate glass, widely used in the manufacture of laboratory glassware, cookware, and high-strength glass for electronic devices and displays. Countries such as China and Japan, with their booming electronics and consumer goods sectors, are significant consumers of borosilicate glass, driving demand for boron.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/boron-market/purchase-options In agriculture, boron is essential as a micronutrient in fertilizers, improving crop yield and quality. Countries such as India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, where agriculture plays a crucial role in the economy, utilize boron-enriched fertilizers to enhance soil fertility and crop productivity. Rise in focus on sustainable agricultural practices and food security in these nations has amplified the demand for boron-based agricultural products.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/boron-market-A53532 Players: -SB Boron CorporationEti MadenRio Tinto3MGujarat Boron Derivatives Pvt. Ltd.QuiboraxBoron MolecularDuPontLenntech B.V.Arihant Chemical IndustriesThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global boron market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.For More Details: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boron-market-to-reach-15-3-billion-globally-by-2033-at-3-9-cagr-allied-market-research-302212444.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.