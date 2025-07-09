Proposal Made To Clarify Who Can Receive Guardian ad Litem Reports

Proposed rule changes would prohibit unauthorized disclosure of the contents of guardian ad litem reports while ensuring that attorneys can give the reports to their clients.

The Supreme Court of Ohio is accepting public comments on proposed rule changes that would make clear who can receive a written report submitted by a guardian ad litem (GAL). The proposal would also strengthen the protections against the unauthorized disclosure of GAL reports.

Courts appoint GALs for children in certain domestic relations and juvenile cases to identify a child’s best interests and to communicate those interests to the court. The cases involve allegations of abuse, neglect, dependency, delinquency, or being unruly, as well as cases addressing the allocation of parental rights and responsibilities. Under the Rules of Superintendence for the Courts of Ohio, the GAL provides a report to the court, unrepresented parties in the case, and legal counsel.

The Advisory Committee on Children and Families proposed the rule amendments to provide clarification and uniformity in local court practices regarding who can receive a copy of the GAL report. The changes to Rule 48.06 would add that attorneys who receive a GAL report must provide the report to their clients.

Changes to Rules 48.02 and 48.06 would prohibit any party who receives a copy of a GAL report from disclosing not just the report, but also its contents, without the court’s permission. Each GAL report must include language stating that disclosing the report or its contents is prohibited. Courts may impose contempt penalties for unauthorized disclosures. Those penalties include fines and incarceration.

Send comments on the proposal in writing no later than Aug. 21, 2025, to:

Kyana Pierson

Supreme Court of Ohio

65 South Front Street

Columbus, Ohio 43215

OR

GALRuleComments@sc.ohio.gov.

For comments submitted by email, include your full name and mailing address.