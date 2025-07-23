Care Matters Registry Launches Personalized Care Matching Service for Home Health

Kimberly Diaz, RN, Founder of Care Matters Registry

WESTMINSTER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Care Matters Registry , a nurse-led home health referral agency, has launched a new service in Colorado that connects individuals and families with thoroughly vetted, independent caregivers. The personalized matching model aims to improve access to high-quality, compassionate care while also honoring the autonomy and well-being of caregivers.Founded by Kimberly Diaz, RN, a dementia specialist and certified death doula, Care Matters Registry is redefining how home care is delivered—putting connection, trust, and professional respect at the heart of every match.“We go beyond availability and logistics,” said Diaz. “We listen, we learn, and we thoughtfully match families with caregivers who can meet their needs and honor their values.”Comprehensive, Compassionate, and Tailored to the IndividualCaregivers in the Registry provide a wide range of non-medical home care services, including: bathing, dressing, and toileting assistance, meal preparation and light housekeeping, companionship and social engagement, transportation to appointments, and medication reminders.Special consideration is given to individuals living with Alzheimer’s or dementia. The Registry offers access to caregivers who have memory care training and possess relevant experience, ensuring placements that prioritize safety, patience, and understanding.“We want every client—especially those with cognitive decline—to feel seen and safe,” said Diaz. “And we want their families to feel confident and supported.”A Better Experience for Caregivers TooUnlike traditional agencies, the Care Matters model is designed to benefit both caregivers and those they care for. All caregivers are independent contractors, enabling them to select clients and schedules that best suit their personal lives. Each caregiver is vetted through background checks, reference reviews, and credential verification before being added to the Registry.“Working with Care Matters reminded me why I became a caregiver in the first place,” said Sharla Olin, an independent caregiver. “I’m not just filling a shift—I’m building relationships with families who value what I do.”By offering choice, transparency, and ongoing support, the Registry helps caregivers find meaningful work in environments that respect their time, skills, and personal needs.Flexible and Pressure-Free for FamiliesFor families, the process is equally thoughtful. Whether they need short-term recovery support, part-time companionship, or full-time in-home care, Care Matters offers flexible options without one-size-fits-all solutions.Every match is guided by the Registry’s professional team, who follow up and stay engaged throughout the care relationship to ensure it’s working for both sides.One local family shared, “We were overwhelmed trying to care for our mom with dementia. Care Matters found us someone who truly understands her, and now we finally have peace at home.”Raising the Bar for Home Health in ColoradoThe Care Matters Registry is dedicated to elevating the standard of in-home care throughout Colorado. With a nurse at the helm, a deep understanding of dementia, and a dedication to transparency and flexibility, the Registry is providing a safer, more compassionate model that truly serves families and caregivers alike.“We’re not just launching a service,” said Diaz. “We’re building a movement toward respectful, relationship-centered care.”About Care Matters RegistryCare Matters Registry is a nurse-led home care referral agency based in Westminster, Colorado. The Registry connects families with thoroughly vetted, independent caregivers for non-medical home care services, including specialized support for individuals with dementia. Founded by Kimberly Diaz, RN, the service emphasizes personalized matching, caregiver autonomy, and clinically informed compassion.About Kimberly Diaz, RNKimberly Diaz is a Registered Nurse, Certified Dementia Consultant, Certified Death Doula, and founder of Care Matters Always, Care Matters Registry, and Caring Minds Dementia Training. She is known for her empathetic and expert guidance, supporting families through caregiving, dementia, and end-of-life journeys.To learn more or schedule an interview, contact:Michelle Kavanaugh | michelle@caremattersalways.com | (720) 310-0491LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kimberly-diaz-rn/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/placementRN/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caremattersalways/

