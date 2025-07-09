Stinson Acquires Arc-Com, Uniting Two Legacy Brands to Better Serve the Commercial Design Community

Stinson's Haiku Collection

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stinson , a leading provider of high-performance textiles for commercial interiors, is proud to announce the acquisition of Arc-Com , a design-driven textile and wallcovering company based in Orangeburg, New York. This marks a pivotal moment in the industry as two well-respected, family-founded and operated businesses with decades of design leadership come together to form an industry powerhouse.In 2020, Stinson acquired Anzea , broadening its aesthetic reach and market relevance, offering bold, fashion-forward textiles with a fresh perspective. This newest acquisition unites all three brands Stinson, Anzea, and now Arc-Com. Effective immediately, customers can collaborate with their textile sales professionals to sample or purchase products from across the three portfolios. This integration offers designers and specifiers a dramatically expanded library of textile and surface solutions, all delivered with the service and trusted quality clients have come to expect.Founded in 1952, Stinson has built a reputation for excellence through a commitment to innovative design and technology, rigorous performance standards, and best-in-class customer service. The addition of Arc-Com, founded in 1972, further reinforces this foundation with a rich portfolio of performance-driven textiles and a growing wallcovering category—an area of opportunity Stinson is excited to support and elevate over time.“We are thrilled to welcome the Arc-Com team into the Stinson family,” said Keith Stinson, President of Stinson. “This is a meaningful alignment of two brands that share a dedication to culture, exceptional design, and high-touch service. Together, we are stronger, more agile, and ready to deliver unmatched value to our customers.”“Joining forces with Stinson is a tremendous opportunity for our brand and our customers,” added Marc Layne, President of Arc-Com. “We’ve admired their design leadership and customer-first culture for years. As fellow family businesses, we share a commitment to building lasting relationships with our many hard-working team members who strive to deliver best-in-class products to our design community.”The integration of these design brands will be carried out thoughtfully to ensure a seamless transition for employees, customers, and industry partners. In aligning operations, Stinson, Anzea, and Arc-Com will continue to honor their distinct voices while operating as one unified team representing three brands. With a dedicated focus on quality, service, and smart, multi-market product development, the new collective offers clients more options, deeper expertise, and an easier path to specifying great design.###About C.F. Stinson:Established in 1952, Stinson creates innovative textiles for healthcare, education, hospitality, and workplace environments. For more than 70 years, Stinson consistently exceeds design, performance, service, and sustainability standards. The company’s fabrics have evolved over the past seven decades through collaboration with industry leaders, research, design, and technology. In 2020, Stinson acquired Anzea, a boutique, contract textiles brand offering a unique design perspective including fashion-forward colors, bold designs, and statement patterns with a touch of couture. Together, Stinson and Anzea continue to create interesting and innovative fabrics that work and push the boundaries of textile design. www.cfstinson.com About Arc-ComArc-Com is a leading designer, manufacturer, and supplier of high-performance textiles and wallcoverings, known for its design-forward approach and technical excellence. With more than 50 years of expertise, Arc-Com partners with clients across hospitality, healthcare, senior living, education, and workplace sectors. Driven by innovation and a commitment to high design, Arc-Com continues to be a trusted resource for the design community.

