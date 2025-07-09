SkyDine to Provide Thousands of Meals Through New Social Impact Initiative

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SkyDine Jet Catering, a premium inflight dining provider for private and charter aircraft, today announced the launch of its Meal for Meal Program, pledging to donate 10 meals for every catering order placed in 2025. The initiative aims to combat food insecurity in underserved communities while turning luxury travel into an engine for social good.This year long commitment is expected to provide thousands of meals to food banks and hunger relief programs across the United States.“We believe that the privilege of serving the private aviation space comes with the responsibility to give back,” said Brody Speno, Managing Partner of SkyDine. “With this program, we’re using the resources available to us in private aviation to contribute to a broader effort, supporting communities facing food insecurity.”The meals will be distributed in partnership with vetted nonprofit food organizations serving at-risk populations, including local shelters, school meal programs, and emergency food distribution centers. SkyDine is working to ensure that donated meals reach communities with the greatest need.SkyDine Jet Catering, known for its around the clock service at major private jet hubs worldwide, has grown rapidly by focusing on quality, reliability, and personalized support. The Meal-for-Meal Program marks its first formal social impact initiative and aligns with its mission to raise the standard not just for catering, but for how aviation businesses contribute to the world around them.“Whether it’s a last minute Gulfstream departure or a full cabin VIP experience, every SkyDine order now helps put food on someone else’s table,” said Nick Vaccaro, Managing Partner of SkyDine. “It’s a small gesture from our side that can mean a lot on the other end.”SkyDine encourages operators, FBOs, charter brokers, and flight departments to join the initiative by placing catering orders through its website ( www.skydine.info ) or by contacting the SkyDine team directly at order@skydine.info. Clients will receive regular updates on the impact their orders are creating throughout the year.For menus , media inquiries, or to learn more about the Meal-for-Meal Program, visit www.skydine.info or email order@skydine.info.

