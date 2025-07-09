24/7 peer support for Veterans, 365 days a year 

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

Veterans need peer support—someone who’s been there, gets it and can help. After leaving the military, many Veterans face loneliness and isolation. The camaraderie and sense of purpose of service can slip away, leaving a quiet gap that’s tough to fill.

Since 2011, Vets4Warriors has offered free, confidential peer support—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, every day of the year. The Vets4Warriors team, mostly Veterans themselves, understands because they’ve lived it. They’ve connected with hundreds of thousands from the military community, including more than 8,400 people who reached out for the first time just this past year. Since starting, Vets4Warriors has had over 955,000 contacts.

Veterans can reach Vets4Warriors anytime at 1-855-838-8255. Calls are answered live in less than 30 seconds, ensuring that no one must wait in a moment of need. Support is available for Veterans of all ages and eras, including support for active duty members, National Guard, reservists and their families. Whether it’s a quick check-in or a longer talk, Vets4Warriors is ready to listen, stay with you, follow up and connect you to the right resources—from mental health guidance to job support or community programs that meet your needs. That early connection can keep problems and loneliness from turning into something bigger.

More about Vets4Warriors

Vets4Warriors, housed at the Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care National Call Center, is a one-of-a-kind, 24/7 peer support network. Callers can be assured that everything they share with Vets4Warriors staff will always remain 100% confidential.

The program complements other resources available to service members, Veterans, family members and caregivers, but remains separate from them. This allows Vets4Warriors to ensure that our callers have every confidence that we work with them to identify the best available resource, no matter what their needs may be.

How to Connect with Vets4Warriors

If you want to speak with a peer, call Vets4Warriors at 1-855-838-8255, or chat online. Peer support staff are standing by 24/7, 365 days a year.