Ancient Wisdom Meets Contemporary Art: 'Dark Night' Tap Dance Performance Draws Inspiration from St. John of the Cross

Andrew Nemr premieres "Dark Night" Aug 8, 2025: a 12-hr tap performance inspired by St. John of the Cross. Free tickets at darknightlive.com.

In a world often marked by chaos and loss, many of us find ourselves in uncharted territory, forced to endure what we haven't trained for. This performance is a living contemplation of that journey.” — Andrew Nemr

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A spiritual concept from the 16th century is set to take center stage in a contemporary performance. Andrew Nemr, acclaimed tap artist, will premiere " Dark Night " on August 8th, 2025, at 7:00 PM MDT at the Treasure Valley Institute for the Creative Arts, an immersive experience directly inspired by the teachings of St. John of the Cross and his seminal work, "The Dark Night of the Soul."While the phrase "Dark Night of the Soul" has entered common parlance, its origins lie in the spiritual writings of St. John of the Cross, a monk and a poet. He described this "night" as a normal and necessary stage of spiritual maturation, a period where all that one uses to find their place in the world – be it career, relationships, or even established faith – is stripped away. This often disorienting and grief-filled experience, though challenging, can lead to a profound transformation and a deeper connection to an enduring spirit."St. John of the Cross's insights into the 'dark night' are incredibly relevant today," says Andrew Nemr. "In a world often marked by chaos and loss, many of us find ourselves in uncharted territory, forced to endure what we haven't trained for. This performance is a living contemplation of that journey, recognizing that even in the deepest darkness, love is present."Under the direction of Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck and featuring immersive projections by Stephen Proctor, Nemr's 12-hour solo improvised tap dance will embody the journey through this challenging yet transformative experience. Audiences, both in-person and online, will be invited to engage with prompts for contemplation and reflection on their own relationship to the enduring spirit within themselves."Our mission with 'Dark Night' is to be present with and encourage those encountering this stripping away, whether it's through personal tragedy, global crises, or simply the unforeseen challenges of life," adds Nemr. "We aim to honor the choice to endure, especially when the path ahead is unclear."The "Dark Night" project extends beyond the live event, encompassing online storytelling, a documentary short film, a photo book, and teaching resources, all designed to multiply the impact of this powerful message, rooted in ancient wisdom, for a contemporary audience.PARTNERSHIP OPPORTUNITIES"Dark Night" is grateful for the significant resources and services contributed by its partners. Organizations interested in collaborating to bring "Dark Night" to a wider audience are invited to contact the Nemr Institute.Free tickets for 'Dark Night' are available for in-person attendance or online streaming at darknightlive.com.

