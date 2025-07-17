Infinit-I Announces New Resources for Motor Carriers to Meet FMCSA's Medical Examiner's Certification Integration Rule

FMCSA Medical Card License Tracking

The rule went into effect June 23, 2025 with a waiver until October 13, 2025. It affects CDL drivers and Motor Carriers.

Medical Certification expirations won’t be missed. Physical renewals won’t slip through the cracks. We’re all about making it easier to stay compliant!” — Jay Wommack

TEXARKANA, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FMCSA's Medical Examiner's Certification Integration (NRII) final rule went into effect on June 23, 2025, though as of today, 12 states still have not implemented the NRII Learning Center.

The changes to the MEC process digitize medical qualification for CDL drivers. It now requires approved Medical Examiners on the National Registry to submit physical exam results and forms electronically to FMCSA, which then reports back down to State Drivers Licensing Agencies (SDLA).

Drivers are no longer required to carry physical medical cards or submit physical copies of their MEC to the SDLA, but they still must self-certify their type of commercial operations at the time of application or renewal. It should be noted, however, that the FMCSA issued a waiver on July 14, 2025 allowing drivers and motor carriers to continue to carry and present a paper MEC as a way to ease the transition. That waiver expires on October 12, 2025.

Motor carriers must update their driver qualification procedures to run Motor Vehicle Records (MVRs) that report a driver's history from the DMV, including safety record, license suspensions, and other relevant information. These MVRs should be kept in Driver Qualification Files for record in case of audit or litigation.

Infinit-I, the leading online training and accountability platform for the transportation industry, recently launched several resources to educate drivers and compliance staff about these changes, as well as track medical certification expiration dates.

The resource Infinit-I has created include three new training videos to support these changes, which are free to subscribers along with 850+ other videos on defensive driving, FMCSA and DOT regulations, OSHA and injury prevention, HR topics, and more. The new Medical Certification videos include:

(1) Medical Certification Reporting Update - June 2025: This video explains important changes to FMCSA medical certification reporting, effective June 23, 2025.

(2) DOT Medical Certification - Medical Forms: This video explains the purpose of the DOT Medical Examination Report Form (MCSA-5875) and how it fits into the requirements for obtaining a commercial driver's medical certificate.

(3) DOT Medical Certification - Physical Exam: This video covers the physical tests and evaluations used to determine if a driver meets FMCSA health standards.

Additionally, the Infinit-I Training Management System includes license and renewal tracking to house key dates for each user, such as physical examination renewal or MEC renewal dates, HazMat recertification dates, CDL expiration dates, and more. The feature also includes automatic notifications to both the user and the administrator to let them know key dates are coming up. This feature will help ensure that CDL drivers are taking steps to maintain their medical certification and will help compliance personnel at motor carriers remember to run MVRs for Driver Qualification Files at the right time.

Infinit-I offers free, hand-held implementation and setup to make it easy for motor carriers to start training and tracking.

New 2025 FMCSA Medical Rule Explained | CDL Medical Card Changes & DOT Physical Compliance

