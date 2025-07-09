Statement from N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley on the passing of Dr. Charles Hamner

Raleigh, N.C.

North Carolina Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley offers the following statement regarding Dr. Hamner: "We join the NCBiotech family in honoring the life and legacy of their first President and CEO, Dr. Charles Hamner, whose visionary leadership and unwavering dedication were instrumental in advancing North Carolina's Life Sciences industry. Dr. Hamner's pioneering spirit and commitment to innovation have left an indelible mark on our state, fostering growth and prosperity that will be felt for generations. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide us as we strive to build upon his remarkable achievements. Our thoughts and prayers are with Dr. Hamner's family and loved ones during this time of remembrance."

