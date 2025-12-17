With New Hires, Governor Stein Prioritizes Growing Economy and Modernizing Government

Raleigh, N.C.

Today Governor Stein announced two people will be joining his leadership team to increase engagement with the private sector and modernize state government: Doug Warf as Senior Advisor for Business Engagement and Torre Jessup as Senior Advisor for Digital Experience.

Doug Warf, Senior Advisor for Business Engagement

As Senior Advisor for Business Engagement, Doug Warf will deepen relationships with the business community all across the state, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Working closely with the Department of Commerce and economic development partners, Warf will connect with business leaders including statewide and local chambers of commerce to design ways to best support companies that do business in North Carolina. Prior to joining the Governor’s Office, Warf served as President of the Carolina Hurricanes and Lenovo Center.

“I’m proud that North Carolina is the Top State for Business, but we can’t rest on our laurels,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Doug will help the state strengthen our relationship with the businesses that call North Carolina home and prepare us to keep building a strong economic future for every person.”

Torre Jessup, Senior Advisor for Digital Experience

As Senior Advisor for Digital Experience, Torre Jessup will lead efforts to improve digital delivery of key services for North Carolinians. Working closely with the North Carolina Department of Information Technology, Jessup will spearhead the development of a new digital platform that makes it easier for North Carolinians to access services and do business with the state. Prior to joining the Governor’s Office, Torre served as Chief Deputy State Chief Information Officer for the NCDIT.

“State government works only if it’s accessible and responsive to what people need,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Our digital systems are in need of an upgrade, and I know Torre will get the job done. I look forward to his leadership in making it easier for people to make sure their state government works for them.”