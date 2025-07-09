Operator Injured in ATV Rollover in Millsfield

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Nathan G. Superchi

603-788-3164

July 9, 2025

Millsfield, NH – On Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at approximately 3:45 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an ATV rollover that had occurred on the West Branch Clear Stream Road in Millsfield. Members of Errol EMS, 45th Parallel EMS, and NH Fish and Game responded to the scene.

The operator of the ATV, identified as Hannah Reinhold, 34, of Milton, NH, was traveling west on West Branch Clear Stream Road when the crash occurred. According to Reinhold, the crash occurred when the baseball hat she was wearing started to come off, and while she attempted to secure the hat, she lost control of the ATV, sending her sideways onto the edge of the trail. She was ejected from the ATV prior to the machine rolling over into a ditch. Reinhold was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Reinhold suffered a serious leg injury as well as a head injury. Other riders came upon the scene and immediately applied first aid and ultimately helped transfer her down to Route 26 where a call for help was made. She was met there by an ambulance and then transferred to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital (UCVH) in Colebrook to further assess her injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always wear the appropriate riding gear and ride within their limits.