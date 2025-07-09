UMSL and enroll ml Announce AI-Powered Partnership to Redefine Student Enrollment and Retention

UMSL and enroll ml announced a new partnership focused on leveraging AI to improve enrollment processes and strategy as well as student retention.

The partnership will explore how machine learning and both agentic and generative AI can improve the processes to attract, enroll and retain students.

The University of Missouri–St. Louis, in partnership with enroll ml, would like to be the thought leader as it relates to how AI will positively impact enrollment management processes and strategy.” — Reggie Hill, UMSL Vice Chancellor

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colleges and universities nationwide are navigating a shifting enrollment landscape marked by fewer high school graduates and changing student expectations. These trends require more than minor adjustments; they demand rethinking how to engage prospective students and guide them toward successful outcomes.The University of Missouri–St. Louis is using that new reality as an opportunity to rethink and improve upon traditional enrollment efforts. It has launched a new partnership with Artificial Intelligence enrollment company enroll ml , whose market-leading enrollment data platform combines the deep pattern recognition of machine learning with the contextual reasoning capabilities of generative AI to help institutions deploy more efficient, cost-effective, and personalized enrollment experience.The partnership will go beyond the typical relationship between an institution and a third-party vendor. As part of the multiyear relationship, UMSL and enroll ml will be working together to explore how the deep insights of machine learning and the contextual reasons of both agentic and generative AI can improve the processes to attract, enroll and retain students.“The University of Missouri–St. Louis, in partnership with enroll ml, would like to be the thought leader as it relates to how AI will positively impact enrollment management processes and strategy while maintaining a keen focus on both AI ethics, privacy and security,” said Reggie Hill, UMSL’s vice chancellor for strategic enrollment and career advancement. “In the past, volume has allowed us to sustain enrollment nationally and regionally. What we know is that the Midwest is shrinking by double digits in terms of its enrollment growth, and we need to utilize advanced technology to better figure out how to connect and engage with students. This partnership with enroll ml will allow us to collaborate deeply with enroll ml’s advanced technology to improve our end-to-end student experience.”Geoff Baird, the founder and CEO of enroll ml, was eager to engage with UMSL in discussion, collaboration and experimentation of how advanced AI can be deployed in enrollment management.“As a state research and urban institution, UMSL brings both the research curiosity and educational mission that make it the ideal partner for this kind of applied innovation,” Baird said. “This isn’t about implementing a product, it’s about working together to test, adapt, and lead new models that can reshape how institutions across the country engage with students in more personal, timely, and effective ways.”As part of the partnership, UMSL and enroll ml will co-design and test new approaches to recruitment, engagement, and retention using real-time behavioral data, deep signal analysis, and context-aware AI processing. UMSL’s admissions and student success teams will receive hands-on training and direct platform support, along with early access to emerging capabilities in the enroll ml product roadmap. The university will also establish two new internships, both undergraduate and graduate, giving select UMSL students the opportunity to gain practical experience working alongside a leading venture-backed AI startup.About the University of Missouri–St. LouisThe University of Missouri–St. Louis (UMSL) is the largest public research university in eastern Missouri, and the third largest in the state, priding itself on creating greater access to higher education and opportunity for its nearly 15,000 students. UMSL confers nearly 3,000 degrees annually and offers a wide range of baccalaureate and master’s degrees, two education specialist degrees and 17 doctoral degrees, including the only professional doctor of optometry program in Missouri. Established in 1963 as the fourth campus of the University of Missouri System, UMSL boasts more than 117,000 alumni, 73 percent of whom live and work in the St. Louis region.About enroll mlenroll ml is an artificial intelligence enrollment company dedicated to transforming strategic enrollment processes for colleges and universities. Their market-leading enrollment data platform leverages machine learning and generative AI to provide deep pattern recognition and contextual reasoning, enabling institutions to deploy more efficient, cost-effective, and personalized enrollment experiences. With a focus on ethical AI design and augmenting human expertise, enroll ml empowers admissions teams to gain real-time insights, prioritize outreach, and foster stronger connections with prospective and current students.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.