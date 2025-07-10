Stanton Optical Expands to East Forest Plaza in Columbia, SC

Stanton Optical Columbia (East Forest Plaza) Staff Celebrating Grand Opening Ceremony Stanton Optical: We Make Eye Care Easy, Accessible, and Affordable for All Meet Stan the Penguin, Stanton Optical's Brand Ambassador – Discover Unbeatable Offers at Stanton Optical Columbia (East Forest Plaza) Store Before They're Gone! With over 1,000 frames to choose from, Stanton Optical is the one-stop shop for all your eye care needs

Affordable, same-day eye care and glasses now available at 5400 Forest Dr, Suite B

Each new store is a chance to build on that trust—by making eye care faster, more affordable, and more convenient for the people who count on us.” — Daniel Stanton - Founder and CEO

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stanton Optical, a leading provider of affordable and accessible eye care, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Columbia, South Carolina at 5400 Forest Dr, Suite B. This is Stanton Optical’s fourth location in the Columbia area, reinforcing its commitment to Making Eye Care Easy across more than 300 stores nationwide.Fast, Affordable Eye Care for the Whole FamilyEye exams are available on your schedule—walk in or book online for a same-day appointment. Once your exam is complete, choose from over 1,000 stylish frames or shop from leading contact lens brands to find your perfect match.Our in-store experts help you customize lenses based on your vision needs and lifestyle, with single-vision glasses ready in as little as 30 minutes thanks to our on-site lab. Whether you have vision insurance or not, Stanton Optical makes eye care affordable for everyone—with value-driven offers like two pairs of glasses for $79, including anti-glare lenses and a FREE eye exam*.“Opening in East Forest Plaza is more than just expanding our footprint—it’s about deepening our commitment to the Columbia community,” said Daniel Stanton, Founder and CEO of Stanton Optical. “As a founder still leading this company nearly two decades later, I take pride in how we continue to grow with our customers. Each new store is a chance to build on that trust—by making eye care faster, more affordable, and more convenient for the people who count on us.”Hi-Tech Eye Exams and Comprehensive CareEye exams at Stanton Optical are conducted by independent doctors affiliated with Physicians Eyecare Group, a trusted network of optometrists and ophthalmologists dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-focused care. Each visit includes a comprehensive evaluation of your eye health, retinal imaging, and an updated prescription, ensuring that you leave with a clear understanding of your vision and overall ocular wellness.Meet Stan the PenguinIn 2021, Stanton Optical introduced Stan the Penguin, a brand ambassador representing the company’s family-focused values and streamlined customer experience. Like Stan, the eye care process at Stanton Optical is cool, quick, and community-driven—with same-day exams and eyewear available in just 30 minutes.-Address: 5400 Forest Dr, Suite B, Columbia, SC 29206-Landmarks: Less than 2 miles from Forest Lake Club; walkable from major retailersStore Hours:-Mon–Fri: 9 AM – 7 PM-Saturday: 9 AM – 6 PM(803) 282-9006 | www.stantonoptical.com All Columbia Area Locations:-189 Harbison Blvd, Suite A, Columbia, SC 29212-10110 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC 29223-5580 Sunset Blvd, Suite C-1, Lexington, SC 29072-5400 Forest Dr, Suite B, Columbia, SC 29206 – NEWAbout Now Optics:Now Optics is the largest founder-led private optical retailer in America. Established in 2006 to deliver on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy, Now Optics is changing the way we buy eyewear and is at the forefront of modernizing the eye care experience for all. Its top retail brand, Stanton Optical, merges technology and expert eye care through an omnichannel offering with locations across 32 states and growing. Dedicated to providing affordable and convenient eye health and eyewear choices, Now Optics makes clear vision accessible in even the most remote locations. Learn more at www.nowoptics.com.

